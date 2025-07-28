The Dallas Wings will receive a pivotal boost on Monday night. Paige Bueckers was held out of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Aces for rest-related purposes. She is not listed on Monday's injury report and is expected to play in the second contest of the Wings' back-to-back.

Myisha Hines-Allen has missed recent action — including Sunday's game — with a right lower leg injury. She is also not listed on Monday's injury report. Maddy Siegrist (right knee) and Tyasha Harris (left knee) remain out, however.

Wings receive Paige Bueckers, Myisha Hines-Allen boost

Bueckers has enjoyed a tremendous rookie season. Barring a shocking turn of events, Bueckers will end up taking home the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award for the 2025 campaign. The 23-year-old is averaging 18.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per outing while shooting 45 percent from the field.

Paige Bueckers' return is certainly important for Dallas. Myisha Hines-Allen's return also should not be overlooked.

Hines-Allen, a 29-year-old forward, is averaging 6.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. She is shooting 46.7 percent on her field goal attempts as well. The Wings will benefit from the extra forward depth.

The Liberty will enter play on Monday with a 17-7 record, good for first place in the Eastern Conference standings. As for the Wings, Dallas' 7-19 record has them sitting in last place in the Western Conference. It goes without saying, but Monday's contest will prove to be an immense challenge for this Wings team.

However, Paige Bueckers and Myisha Hines-Allen will help the situation. The Wings are getting healthier and the roster features potential. Dallas needs to develop further consistency, but when the Wings play up to their full potential they are capable of pulling off upsets.

The Wings will host the Liberty on Monday night at 8 PM EST in Arlington, TX. Perhaps Bueckers and Hines-Allen will help Dallas earn the upset.