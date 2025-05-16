The highly anticipated debut of the WNBA's newest franchise is finally here. After finalizing their 12-player roster, the Golden State Valkyries kick off their inaugural WNBA season versus the Los Angeles Sparks. While several name recognizable players like Kaitlyn Chen and Laeticia Amihere did not make the final roster, Valkyries fans have plenty of players to be excited about heading into this season.

Built through the expansion draft, the Valkyries did not have the luxury of nabbing superstar talent right from the jump. As such, general manager Ohemaa Nyanin has assembled a roster prioritizing experience (both in the W and internationally), basketball intangibles, and fit with Natalie Nakase's coaching philosophy.

As a result, the Valkyries have a roster full of players who have all taken different paths to the WNBA and subsequently the Bay Area. Whether it is players with polished WNBA experience like Tiffany Hayes and Kayla Thornton or rising talent from up-and-comers like Kate Martin and Temi Fagbele, this entire team is ready to make a name for themselves and the Valkyries organization.

But these three players have something for Valkyries fans to get excited about. Not just this season but long term.

Carla Leite, Guard, 5-foot-9, Rookie

Carla Leite will be fun to watch this season for her scoring potential alone. Leite was drafted ninth overall last season by the Dallas Wings, but she opted to stay overseas to play in her home country of France. This likely factored into the Wings' decision not to protect her in the expansion draft, much to the Valkyries' benefit, because Leite offers some promising upside for this new franchise.

Her resume speaks for itself. Leite is one of France's most promising young talents with numerous accolades to her name, most notably the 2023 FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship MVP trophy. And last season with Villeneuve d'Ascq, she led her team to a championship in the 2024-25 EuroCup. Along the way, she averaged 20.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game, earning her the Finals MVP.

Of course, the WNBA is a different kind of competition level. On this veteran-led Valkyries team, she'll have to do more with less than she was used to in France. But Leite's skillset is advanced for a player at her age. will make that adjustment easier. She is a microwave scorer, especially beyond the arc. She can run the offense on the ball, as the pick and roll handler, or off the ball as a movement shooter, both of which bode well for her success this season.

The Valkyries will likely use her as a sparkplug off the bench early this season. However, don't be surprised if she earns more offensive responsibility as the season progresses.

Janelle Salaün, Forward, 6-foot-2, Rookie

Janelle Salaün is the other French rookie the Valkyries are excited about.

Salaün was a late arrival to Golden State's training camp because of her overseas commitments. But like Leite, her international resume is very impressive. She was an integral starter for the French team that won the silver medal at the 2024 Olympics. And also like Leite, she's a Finals MVP. Salaün led Beretta Famila Schio to the Italian league title as the de facto best player.

Salaün's game offers a lot of what the Valkyries need based on their two preseason games. Before the Valkyries' season opener, Salaün talked about her skillset and how it fits in with Golden State.

Janelle Salaün was asked about how her game fits with the Valkyries. She was a big part of the 2024 Olympic Silver Medalist French team, starting all six games. Salaün is also one of the youngest Valkyries on the roster at 23. pic.twitter.com/9lIc7LROCK — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“My ability to run the floor quickly, rebound, three-point shots, I love three-point shots,” Salaün listed. “I think it's going to translate well here. Just using my body, I think, will translate well in the W.”

Salaün's abilities as a stretch big can go a long way on this Valkyries team. She offers a highly coveted archetype in the modern era of basketball, not just for this season but next year as well. And the cherry on top? Salaün also just so happens to be the older sister of Charlotte Hornets 2024 first-rounder, Tidjane Salaün.

Kyara Linskens, Center, 6-foot-5, Rookie

The Belgian center, Kyara Linskens, is the tallest Valkyrie on the roster. Linskens is a pretty traditional center. Sets hard screens, rolls to the basket well, anchors a defense from the interior, everything a team could ask for. That toughness Natalie Nakase's been preaching throughout the build-up to this season? Linskens has it in spades.

And it seems to be a recurring trend for the Valkyries, but Linskens also has a Finals MVP trophy in her cabinet. In 2023, she led the Belgian team to the FIBA EuroBasket Championship. As the defensive anchor for Belgium, Linskens averaged 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds during that stretch.

Linskens isn't expected to be an integral part of the roster, but she offers Nakase a big option if the Valkyries need it. That's valuable in the WNBA, a league dominated by bigs like A'Ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Brittney Griner. Her game may not be the most eye-catching out there but she's capable of giving the team some good minutes given the opportunity.

If Linskens can showcase more interior scoring, she'll find some minutes on the hardwood. Her touch around the rim is a bit underexplored. With Belgium, she showcased some intriguing low-post play. However, the offense won't be oriented toward getting her post touches. Linskens will have to orient her game to the style of the WNBA.