The WNBA playoffs always bring drama, but this year there’s an added twist. An expansion team in their very first season is in the mix. Defying every preseason projection, the Golden State Valkyries have not only carved out an identity. They have also secured a playoff berth. Their arrival on the postseason stage feels less like a novelty and more like the beginning of something big. For their fan base, the energy around this team has already been historic. Now comes the true test. Can the Valkyries translate their regular-season magic into playoff success?

Valkyries make history in year one

The Valkyries have enjoyed a historic and surprising debut in their inaugural 2025 season. Defying modest expectations, they became the first expansion team in WNBA history to reach the playoffs. They clinched the eighth seed with an 84-80 win over the Dallas Wings in early September. Golden State finished the regular season at 23-21. That's the most wins ever by an expansion team in its first year. Now, their postseason journey begins against the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the opening round. That's going to be hella tough.

The Valkyries also set attendance records for both average and total crowds. They reportedly sold out all 22 home games at Chase Center. Their remarkable rise was capped by head coach Natalie Nakase being named AP Coach of the Year. Golden State enters the postseason as underdog, yet ones no team should take lightly.

Here we will look at and discuss bold predictions for the Golden State Valkyries as they enter the 2025 WNBA Playoffs.

1. Valkyries’ defensive tenacity holds opponents below expectation

Defense has been Golden State’s calling card since day one. The Valkyries thrive on high-pressure schemes and the ability to make every shot attempt difficult. That intensity rattled veteran teams throughout the season and allowed them to stay competitive even against elite opponents.

In the playoffs, Golden State’s defensive identity will be tested like never before. At the same time, their relentless style is tailor-made to disrupt rhythm and force turnovers. Expect the Valkyries to elevate their pressure and hold even top-tier scoring teams under their usual production. They should give themselves opportunities to steal momentum and points in transition.

2. Veronica Burton emerges as a playoff playmaker

Every playoff run needs a steady hand in the backcourt. For the Valkyries, that role belongs to Veronica Burton. Known for her defensive grit and unselfish playmaking, Burton has quietly become the team’s floor general. Her ability to penetrate defenses and manage tempo will be critical in postseason battles.

Burton’s development as a scorer has also expanded her impact. No longer just a facilitator, she’s capable of hitting big shots when defenses collapse on her teammates. In their series against the Lynx, Burton’s leadership and poise could make her one of the breakout names of the 2025 playoffs.

3. Tough opening draw against top-seeded Minnesota Lynx

The Valkyries couldn’t have asked for a tougher first-round matchup. The Lynx are armed with depth, size, and a wealth of playoff experience. They finished the year as the league’s top seed for good reason. Their defense is suffocating, their offense is balanced, and their championship pedigree is unmatched in this bracket.

On paper, Minnesota has every advantage. They have home-court edge, veteran stars, and postseason chemistry. Still, the Valkyries’ energy and ability to hit outside shots give them a fighting chance to keep games close. If Golden State can disrupt Minnesota’s flow and ride the energy of their sellout crowds, this matchup may be far more competitive than the seeding suggests.

4. Valkyries will stretch series but fall short

Reality may eventually catch up to Golden State. As impressive as their debut has been, the playoffs demand experience and depth. Minnesota just holds the edge in both categories. The Valkyries’ resilience and defensive toughness could allow them to (at most) steal a game and stretch the series. That said, sustaining that level against a team of the Lynx’s caliber is a tall order.

5. Setting the stage for future playoff presence

Regardless of how this postseason ends, the Valkyries have already set the foundation for a bright future. Their blend of youth, veteran leadership, and coaching stability ensures that this is only the beginning.

The 2025 playoff berth is less about this year’s outcome and more about legitimacy. The Valkyries are not a novelty act but a franchise ready to compete for years to come. They should return to the playoffs in the coming season, with even higher expectations and deeper ambitions.

First chapter worth remembering

The Golden State Valkyries’ inaugural playoff appearance may not end with a championship or a series win. However, it already feels historic. From record-setting attendance to Coach of the Year honors, they’ve captured attention and respect across the league. Facing the Lynx is a daunting task, yet the Valkyries’ grit could turn heads even in defeat.