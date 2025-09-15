Golden State Valkyries point guard Veronica Burton has been named the 2025 WNBA's Most Improved Player after a career season in the expansion team's first season, the league announced today.

Burton started all 44 games for Golden State this season, averaging career highs across the board with 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. The fourth-year guard ranked third in the league in assists per game and fourth with a 2.82 assist-to-turnover ratio (minimum 10 games played), and was the only player in the league this season with three games of 10 or more assists and zero turnovers.

“Honestly, just grateful,” Burton said when she initially won the Associated Press's version of the MIP award earlier this week. “I think our team is full of most improved players, honestly. So I'm grateful to play on a team like this, and definitely a testament to what they've allowed me to do and just allowing me to be me.”

Burton rose to become the engine of the Valkyries after the team selected her in its expansion draft, taking her after the Connecticut Sun left her unprotected from its allotted list of six players. Known primarily for her defense-oriented background, Burton elevated her game to become the point guard head coach Natalie Nakase envisioned for her team.

“She's improved in so many ways,” Nakase said earlier this week when asked about Burton's growth this season. “I would start with No. 1, just her leadership. From being a player that we kind of leaned on to organize us, and now someone who we're waiting to listen to, right in types of times of when the game goes, up and down… now she's our voice.”

Burton's journey this season

Article Continues Below

Burton's season in Golden State has been just like the expansion franchise's season as a whole– nothing short of special. However, there were moments before this season in which Burton herself had some doubts about her place in the league.

Burton was on the fringes of the WNBA just two seasons after the Dallas Wings selected her No. 7 overall out of Northwestern in the 2022 WNBA Draft. The team decided to waive her in training camp before the 2024 season. Last week at practice, Burton discussed her doubts about making it in the league during that time.

“Yeah, for sure. I think that can be the hardest part– the mental aspect of it,” Burton said. “And it's not necessarily doubts of, if I can make it here, but just a matter of when [and] what that will look like. You're never guaranteed anything, especially in this league. So I just didn't know if it was for me or not. And so obviously I'm grateful for just how quick of a turnaround it was.”

Burton's turnaround in Golden State was quick, and her coach has been preaching it. Nakase has been vocal in Burton's case for MIP, emphasizing how Burton has matured into the Valkyries' floor general. After the Valkyries lost All-Star Kayla Thornton to a season-ending injury, Golden State leaned on Burton to not only initiate their offense but also be their primary scoring option.

Burton answered the call, emerging as the offensive engine the Valkyries needed in their postseason push. Nothing could be more exemplary of Burton's monumental leap this season than when she hit a game-deciding dagger and-one in front of a raucous Ballhalla crowd to clinch Golden State's trip to the postseason.

That was a signature moment for a player who became the signature of the Valkyries, and now she has some well-deserved hardware to show for it.