SAN JOSE– After winning the 2025 WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year award, the highest achievement of her career to date, Golden State Valkyries' guard Veronica Burton made sure to express how much her teammates' support means to her. At the Valkyries' open practice ahead of Game 2 versus the Minnesota Lynx, Burton recounted her teammates' reaction to her MIP award announcement.

“Everyone's so sweet. The best thing about this team is just how much we love each other [and] how encouraging we are,” Burton said. “The support I have from [my teammates] means more than anything, so I was really grateful, and they were uplifting.”

Valkyries’ Veronica Burton on her teammates’ reaction to her winning MIP: “The best thing about this team is how much we love each other and how encouraging we are. The support from them means more than anything.” Also asked about the stamina element of her offensive burden. pic.twitter.com/O1fyEDggV7 — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) September 17, 2025

Burton ran away with the MIP race, receiving 68 of the 72 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The Valkyries' point guard averaged career highs across the board with 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game and ranked third in the league in assists per game and fourth with a 2.82 assist-to-turnover ratio (minimum 10 games played). Burton's leap this season helped her lead the Valkyries to the playoffs, becoming the first expansion franchise to reach the postseason in their inaugural season.

Later during her media availability, Burton spoke about the balance of reflecting on the accomplishment of her season while in the midst of a first-round series with the Lynx.

“I think I've been able to reflect over the course of this entire season,” Burton said. “Just understanding where I was and where I am now, and the joy I'm able to play with. And then right now, understanding obviously, I'm grateful for the award, but I don't care too much about awards. The goal was to be in the playoffs, so all my attention is on that… my main focus is definitely the playoffs.”

Natalie Nakase's reflection on Veronica Burton's career season

Later at the Valkyries' media availability, head coach Natalie Nakase took a long moment in her presser to reflect on Burton's MIP-awarded season as well as the two's player-coach relationship these past months.

Article Continues Below

“I'm super proud of Vee [Burton]. That's a huge accomplishment,” Nakase said. “To go from being waived last year to starting and now leading a team into the playoffs, I mean, that's huge. Again, credit to her and her teammates. Vee took a leap of faith with me, being completely uncomfortable with the leadership I made her do in terms of the mentality I wanted her to do.”

Valkyries’ Natalie Nakase shared a long and honest answer about Veronica Burton winning MIP this season and how the two worked together as point guard and coach: pic.twitter.com/iCrevNjDMh — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) September 17, 2025

Aside from the unprecedented stat increases from one season to the next, Burton stepping into the floor general role Nakase envisioned for her has been the factor unseen in the statsheet when it comes to Golden State's success this season.

Nakase pushed her to be more vocal and to maintain her body language in terms of staying poised and positive instead of looking slumped and down. In return, Burton became the point guard the Valkyries and Nakase needed. She now has full control of the offense, running and organizing plays with the full trust of her head coach to do so to help the Valkyries win.

Still, Nakase made sure to emphasize how Burton stayed true to herself despite her coaching guidance, which is something she's proud of her for maintaining.

“I told you, I'm an MFer, but she's more of a kindhearted, build that relationship, build that trust [person], Nakase continued in her expression of pride for Burton. “And so, I always give credit to people who stay who they are and stay true to themselves.”