The Minnesota Lynx opened their 2025 WNBA postseason with a dominant 101-72 victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday at Target Center, taking a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three first-round series.

Golden State, an expansion team making its playoff debut, started strong. Behind Veronica Burton’s outside shooting and Temi Fagbenle’s eight first-quarter points, the Valkyries connected on 5-of-8 three-pointers and led by as many as 10 points, carrying a 28-21 advantage into the second quarter. The Lynx missed 12 of their first 20 field-goal attempts, while Golden State executed a sharp two-for-one possession sequence to close the frame.

Minnesota, however, adjusted quickly. The Lynx outscored the Valkyries 26-12 in the second quarter, limiting them to a single free-throw attempt while drawing 11 of their own. Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride both reached double figures before halftime, and the Lynx entered the break with a 47-40 lead.

The second half turned the game into a rout. Minnesota poured in 32 points in the third quarter while holding Golden State to 18, stretching the margin to 21 points entering the final period. By game’s end, the Lynx had outscored the Valkyries 80-44 over the final three quarters.

Collier, an MVP frontrunner, finished with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, along with six rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 26 minutes. McBride added 17 points, while Courtney Williams contributed 11 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Jessica Shepard chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds, and four assists off the bench.

The paragon performance came from Natisha Hiedeman, who scored a career-high 18 points on 42 percent shooting from deep, paired with four assists, three rebounds, and a steal in 27 minutes. Her +32 plus-minus rating was the second-highest in Lynx postseason history, according to ESPN Research, nearly setting a franchise record. Minnesota’s bench, steered by Hiedeman, outscored Golden State’s reserves 42-17.

Article Continues Below

Defensively, Minnesota clamped down after the opening frame. Golden State, which scored 28 in the first quarter, managed just 44 the rest of the way. The Valkyries shot 33.9 percent from the field and 29 percent from beyond the arc, while committing 16 turnovers that led to 16 Lynx points.

For Golden State, Burton and Cecilia Zandalasini each tallied 14 points, with Janelle Salaun and Fagbenle adding 12 apiece. Kate Martin posted 11 off the bench, but the rest of the reserves combined for just six points. Fagbenle’s foul trouble in the third quarter further slowed the Valkyries’ offense.

The loss was Golden State’s fourth straight defeat, three of which have come against Minnesota. The Lynx remain undefeated in five meetings with the Valkyries this season.

Game 2 will take place on Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT at SAP Center in San Jose, with Chase Center unavailable due to the Laver Cup. Facing elimination, Golden State must win to force a decisive Game 3 on Friday in Minneapolis.