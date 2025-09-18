SAN JOSE– The Golden State Valkyries were one shot away from saving their historic season. One shot away from forcing a WNBA playoffs Game 3 winner-takes-all against the juggernaut Minnesota Lynx. One shot away from defying the odds one more time, as they've done in their inaugural run in the WNBA.

But the Valkyries' expansion team magic reached its limit as Cecilia Zanadalasini's jumper to win the game was but a few inches wide as Golden State fell 75-74 to the Minnesota Lynx at the buzzer. The Lynx pulled off a 17-point comeback to break the hearts of the Valkyries and every one of the 18,543 fans at the sold-out SAP Center.

After the game, Valkyries' guard and MIP-recipient Veronica Burton talked about the emotions of the season ending on the final play of the game.

“That's a really tough way to go out, when you have a lead the majority of the game,” Burton said. “We've had games like that this year, so it stings even more. But just soaking this all in– this was an incredible experience. This was an incredible team. A group of women who are really great people. Obviously, ballers too, but I think it's bigger than basketball right now. Just appreciating being in the bay and this fanbase. It's been really special.”

It was a game in which Golden State was in control until the final moments of the fourth quarter. But the veteran experience of the Lynx proved too much for the Valkyries. Napheesa Collier finished with 24 points while Kayla McBride chipped in with 18 points of her own, setting up Courtney Williams to hit a cold-blooded dagger in crunch time.

Ending the season with heads held high

Still, Golden State left their hearts out on the floor, fighting even with the Lynx despite losing the big lead. In true Valkyrie fashion, everyone contributed. Burton and Janelle Salaün took on the brunt of the scoring burden. Monique Billings scored 15 points off the bench, along with some much-needed size with the late injury scratch to Temi Fagbenle.

And Zandalasini, who hit a clutch layup to cut the lead to one before the final possession, was left in tears on the hardwood after missing the game-winner before her teammates comforted her. After the game, Natalie Nakase praised Zandalasini for having the confidence to be the player they turned to for the final shot of the game.

“I was just so proud of Ceci to be able to have that type of confidence at the end of the game, to put it all on her shoulders,” Nakase said. “I told her, I'm always going to ride with you to the end of the game. I'm always riding with you for as my last shooter, and she was able to get crazy separation and lift. It was so beautiful.”

Nakase also expressed pride in her squad's performance despite coming up short in Game 2.

“We're uncommon. We're the first to do this; we're the first expansion team to go this far. We basically just made history,” Nakase said when asked about the Valkyries' highs and lows of this season.

“And so that's why I'm like, yeah, it didn't go our way. And of course, we're upset and we're frustrated. But at the same time, I always say, life is short. I lost my dad, I lost my best friend. Tomorrow isn't promised, y'all. So I said [to the team], ‘Celebrate tonight.' Celebrate tonight for everything that you guys accomplished.”

A foundation to build on

With the loss in Game 2, the Valkyries are officially eliminated from playoff contention as Minnesota becomes the first team to make it to the semifinals. For Golden State, they have a lot to be proud of after a historic first season in the WNBA.

A record number in attendance this season at home. An all-star in Kayla Thornton. Two award winners in Burton and Nakase; the Most Improved Player of the Year and the Coach of the Year. A winning 23-21 regular season record and an unprecedented playoff birth. But despite all the accomplishments and milestones the Valkyries achieved this season, they still aren't satisfied.

There's still a lot of pride and appreciation for the season they just had, as Burton and Salaün expressed in their post-game press conference, but that doesn't change the sting of this loss. Salaün was so fixated on the loss that she refused to think about anything in terms of the future. And in true Nakase fashion, the Valkyries' head coach is ready to up the ante next season.

“The goal is the goal. We got to win a championship in five years,” Nakase declared, referring to the challenge owner Joe Lacob issued her and the team in the earliest stages of the expansion franchise process.

“I love that challenge. You know, I wanted to win this year. So to me, I'm disappointed myself. So I can't wait for next year. I don't see it as setting the bar high. Hell no… Set that bar as high as you can. That's what we want.”