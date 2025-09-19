OAKLAND – The first season in Golden State Valkyries history is in the books and one for the ages. From shattering the record for most wins in an inaugural season to becoming the first expansion franchise to reach the playoffs, the Valkyries accomplished far more than anyone expected from them. And while their season ended in heartbreak at the hands of the Minnesota Lynx, Golden State fought to the bitter end in front of their devoted fans.

But what comes next for the Valkyries after such a memorable and historic first season in the WNBA? What comes next after a campaign of sold-out home crowds, prestigious award honors, and genuine praise from across the league and mediascape? As Natalie Nakase said, her and the front office's goal is to win a championship in five years. That's been the goal from the moment owner Joe Lacob finalized the agreement to start a WNBA franchise in San Francisco.

The Valkyries are chasing glory. However, what the pursuit of that goal looks like may be far different next season. With the next collective bargaining agreement in limbo, two expansion teams joining the league, and a ton of contract situations to sort through, Golden State has a lot to figure out in order to build on the foundation they've laid this past season.

At the Valkyries players' exit interviews, less than 24 hours after the Game 2 loss to the Lynx, the team reflected on the history they made together as well as the memories and journeys each of them had in the process. Here are the key takeaways from the players' final media availabilities in the 2025 season.

Uncertainty around free agency

There was a sense of uncertainty hanging around the players as they fielded questions about the future with this team. Tiffany Hayes and Monique Billings, two players entering unrestricted free agency this offseason, were asked directly if they wanted to return to Golden State next season. Both players expressed their interest in returning to the Valkyries next season.

In a similar vein, Kate Martin and Cecilia Zandalasini were asked about potentially going through another expansion process with the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo joining the WNBA next season.

“It's just something out of our control. We talk a lot as basketball players that there's a lot out of our control,” Martin said.

It's a strange place to be for a lot of these players because the franchise clearly wants to build on the momentum of this season. But at the same time, it's not clear at all how this team will look next season especially with the league is at a crossroads.

Later, Zandalasini fielded questions about how the team can improve next season. The Italian forward was honest about not knowing how to answer those questions because there's so much uncertainty surrounding the WNBA this offseason and the difficult reality of keeping this team together.

“We don't know. The W's going to be different. We don't know who's going to stay, who's going to go, so we have no idea. It's not a question to answer right now. But we would love to stay the same team,” Zandalasini said as Martin nodded in agreement. “We really enjoy each other, we had a great, great time this summer. That would be our dream, probably, but it’s a business. It’s the W. It has to grow and expand.”

Cecilia Zandalasini was honest about the uncertainty surrounding the WNBA and the difficult reality of keeping this team together with expansion coming: “We would love to stay together because we really enjoy each other…That would be the dream but it’s a business, it’s the W.” pic.twitter.com/vhTUDW7oZy — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) September 19, 2025

Gratitude from across the locker room

But despite the uncertainty, the players expressed their love for one another as well their pride in what they accomplished this season. The word gratitude was echoed across the players' exit interviews.

“One word that comes to mind is gratitude. I feel so blessed to be a part of this amazing team,” center Temi Fágbénlé told reporters when asked about the emotions of looking back on the year as a whole.

Gratitude was the overwhelming sentiment from the Valkyries players. Every player, from the starters to the end of the bench, expressed their gratitude for what they were able to achieve together as a team, strung together through a chaotic expansion draft process. Most Improved Player of the Year Veronica Burton echoed Fagbenle's sentiments.

“I still haven't been able to reflect that much from yesterday to today, but a lot of gratitude,” Burton said. “Grateful for the people, grateful for the organization, the fans. From top to bottom, just felt so loved and appreciated here. Felt like pros here. It was an incredible season and I'm proud of what we were able to do.”

The Valkyries' gratitude stemmed from their genuine enjoyment of one another. The degree of togetherness the players displayed for each other this season is hard to properly justify as genuine with a couple of words.

In an age where every team posts countless social media videos to push the usual agenda that everyone loves each other, it's hard to tell if these teams genuinely enjoy each other. But unlike some other teams, that connectivity and chemistry translated into their play on the basketball court, as Fagbenle stated in her exit interview.

“We've become a family. Through the ups and downs, we've stuck together,” Fágbénlé said. “Through all the injuries, all the changes, and we still were able to make it through the playoffs, which was a big goal of ours. And to end with a high note. End with our heads held high. I'm so proud of us.”

Valkyries’ Temi Fagbenle had an honest and thoughtful answer to a question about what’s makes this team different from other organizations she’s been with. She cited the “sixth-women” mentality she dubbed this season as well as competing without a typical superstar. pic.twitter.com/XcNog3vTuz — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) September 19, 2025

Offseason plans and impending CBA

Most of the Valkyries' players will jump straight into the next thing. Salaün, Zandalasini, Fágbénlé, Hayes, Carla Leite, Iliana Rupert, Kaila Charles, and Laeticia Amihere are all headed overseas to play in the variety of European league teams.

Burton will look to take some time off after a career year that included an offseason stint in the WNBL in Australia. Martin will also take a small break before getting back into the lab to prepare for next season. Billings will play a bit in Turkey before returning to the U.S to play in Unrivaled. Kaitlyn Chen will be playing in athletes unlimited.

Kayla Thornton was not available at exit interviews. However, she's expected to continue her rehab the season-ending knee injury she suffered.

But as the entire team heads to their offseason plans, the shadow of CBA looms as large as free agency. With the WNBPA and the WNBA still working through negotiations ahead of an impending October 31st deadline, nobody can predict what come next.

“I truly don’t know how things are going to go. Everything is going to be up in the air,” Fágbénlé, one of the Valkyries’ union representatives, said. “We have two more teams coming, so then we’re going to have to have another expansion draft with protections and all of that. So who knows how things are going to go. Everyone is up for grabs.”

It's level of unease the players will have to sit with in the offseason. But as long-time WNBA veteran Hayes put it, the players won't let it affect how they approach the offseason.

“No, I don't think it will change anything,” Hayes said with Salaün seated next to each other, nodding her head. “At the end of the day, we're just basketball players. We all have lives outside of the W. I think they're going to figure it out whenever they figure it out… But I don't think that's going to sway us from doing anything different to prepare for next season.”