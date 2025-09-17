The Golden State Valkyries are hopeful to continue their historic season on Wednesday night when they host Game 2 of their first round series. Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, who has been attending games all summer, and supporting the new team, had a few words before Game 2 of their first round series.

The top-seeded Minnesota Lynx are in San Jose — not Chase Center or Oracle Arena due to scheduling conflicts — for Game 2 against the Golden State Valkyries. Golden State made history this season by becoming the first expansion team in WNBA history to make the playoffs in its inaugural season.

Ahead of Game 2, Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski took to the Players Tribune to pen a message for Valkyries fans.

“We have ‘a team of sixth women' — and that’s a good thing,” Podziemski said. “I saw a quote from Temi [Fagbenle] the other day where she said that, and I loved it. It’s just reality — with expansion, you’re creating a team from the players who went unprotected. But I feel like general manager Ohemaa [Nyanin] actually saw that as a positive, or as a challenge, and she built a roster who all had chips on their shoulders. So you’ve got these players who have something to prove to the teams that let ’em go … and also who do the little things well, the stuff that’s under-appreciated but actually helps you win basketball games.

“Then you add a COACH OF THE YEAR on that same wave, who’s stressing defense and toughness — and you put it all together as this land of opportunity??? Now it’s Kayla Thornton, All-Star. Veronica Burton, Most Improved. Janelle Salaün, All-Rookie. And I feel like those individual accomplishments just kind of speak to what we’re building here with this group … where it’s like: Come to the Bay if you’re trying to shut up your haters and win. (No tampering.)”

The scene from Ballhala as the Golden State Valkyries become the first WNBA expansion franchise to make the postseason in its first season. https://t.co/LKA8ZbsS0S pic.twitter.com/g5mp4vxppO — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) September 5, 2025

In addition to reaching the postseason, the Valkyries also saw head coach Natalie Nakase named Coach of the Year in her first season as a head coach after being an assistant with the Las Vegas Aces and guard Veronica Burton named Most Improved Player after being out of the league last season.

“I wanted to do this ahead of Game 2, just to get everyone hyped,” Brandin Podziemski added. “But if you’re a Valks fan you know the truth: We already won this season. I’ve been in the Bay for a few years now, first at Santa Clara and now with the Warriors, and I’ve been falling in love with the culture of the Bay ever since.”

The Valkyries finished their first season with a 23-21 record despite a number of injuries that hampered them along the way. As the first expansion team in WNBA history to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season, Golden State has shown resilience all season long.

They're facing a Minnesota Lynx team that went 34-10 this regular season led by five-time NBA All-Star and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier. Game 2 is scheduled to tip off at 7PM PST.