As expected, 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers highlights the league's All-Rookie team after a historic first season with the Dallas Wings.

A national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters voted on the team, as they did for other all-WNBA awards, which the league will announce throughout October.

Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, is joined by Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics), Kiki Iriafen (Mystics), Dominque Malonga (Seattle Storm) and Janelle Salaün (Golden State Valkyries) on the team.

The Wings' phenom's inclusion was a mere formality after a season in which she established herself as one of the best players in the game, despite her inexperience. Bueckers won the Rookie of the Month award three times while racking up the third-most points (692) and assists (194) for a rookie in WNBA history.

League-wide, Bueckers was the only player to finish in the top nine in scoring (5th), assists (9th) and steals (6th).

While Bueckers was the clear-cut best in her class, the quartet who joined her on the All-Rookie team also had seasons that warranted selection. Citron and Iriafen established themselves as the best rookie duo in the WNBA, averaging 14.9 and 13.3 points per game respectively. Iriafen was also Washington's top rebounder (8.5 per game) while Citron was the best three-point shooter in the league by percentage (44.5).

As for Malonga, it took the No. 2. overall pick a little while to get going. She notched the first double-double of her career on July 24 against the Chicago Sky and followed that up with three more in August. Malonga also shined in the Storm's playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, averaging 8.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in three games with two double-doubles.

Then there's Salaün, who was part of perhaps the most surprising team in the WNBA, the expansion Valkyries. She averaged 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game as Golden State reached the playoffs in its first season. Salaün also shot 37 percent from three-point range and went 5-11 from three in Golden State's two playoff games against the Minnesota Lynx.