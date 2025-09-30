Janelle Salaün added to the Golden State Valkyries' award total as the French rookie was selected to the WNBA All-Rookie team, the league announced today.

Salaün joins a stacked All-Rookie team, headlined by Dallas's Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers as well as Mystics' Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, and Storm's Dominique Malonga. The 24-year-old forward started 33 out of the 36 games she played this season, averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds a game while shooting 36.6% from the 3-point line.

Valkyries' coach, Natalie Nakase, expressed her pride in a statement provided by the team.

“Janelle had an exceptional rookie season, and this recognition is well-deserved,” Nakase said. “She's one of the most driven and focused players I've coached. Her mindset is 100% on the game – how she can get better and help this team win. She stepped up all season and showed a maturity which is really impressive for someone in their first year in the WNBA.”

Salaün was an integral part of Nakase and the Valkyries' up-tempo style of offense. During the regular season, Salaün ranked fourth among WNBA rookies in points per game (11.3) and third in rebounds (5.1) and minutes (27.0) per game. In her exit interview, Salaün talked about her debut season in the WNBA.

“It was great because I think I was in my shell in the beginning,” Salaün said. “My biggest goal was to open up to people and to just come to people and say, ‘How you doing?' It's simple, but it's stuff I wasn't doing. I was just basketball, basketball, trying to be as professional as I can, which is good. But in order to have good chemistry, to be able to bring your teammates with you, you need to open up a bit. I think I improved in this.”

Article Continues Below

Janelle Salaün's future in Golden State

Salaün, alongside Malonga, made history as the first French-born players named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team. She beat out some fierce rookie competition in players like the Finals-bound Mercury's Monique Akoa Makani, as well as the Sun's Leila Lacan and Saniya Rivers.

On a team filled with veterans, it was Salaün who played her way into serious consideration for the Valkyries' plans. The Valkyries will have the option to bring Salaün back next season, should they choose to do so. She, alongside Veronica Burton, seems like a lock if Golden State has to protect players in an expansion draft.

Additionally, Salaün is an exclusive rights free agent, which prevents her from negotiating with any other team unless Golden State renounces her rights. And based on the season she had in the Valkyries' inaugural season, it's highly likely the team retains her as she fits into their plans of contending for titles.