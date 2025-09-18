The Minnesota Lynx advanced to the second round of the playoffs after sweeping the Golden State Valkyries in their best-of-three matchup on Wednesday.

But the Valkyries didn't make it easy for the Lynx in Game 2. Leaning on their strong start, they took a significant lead at halftime, 41-28. They even led by as much as 17 points.

Minnesota woke up in the third quarter and got its offense going. Golden State, however, stayed composed and maintained the lead, 63-49, heading into the payoff period.

The Lynx, however, showed they have been the league's top team this season. They unleashed 26 points, while limiting the Valkyries to just 11 points, to escape with a one-point win, 75-74, and close out the series.

Golden State had a chance to steal the win but Cecilia Zandalasini missed her pull-up jumper as time expired.

Despite the bitter loss, fans gave the Valkyries a standing ovation for their valiant effort, while also chanting “GSV!”

Standing ovation for the Valkyries from their home crowd. G-S-V chants raining down for this historic team. pic.twitter.com/xnlOLZSmjP — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) September 18, 2025

Indeed, it was an impressive run for the Valkyries. They became the first team in league history to qualify for the playoffs in their inaugural season.

Game 2 was also extra challenging for the Valkyries. They were not able to play at their home venue, Chase Center, due to a scheduling conflict with the Laver Cup. The game had to be moved to a few miles away at SAP Center in San Jose.

Still, the team made it a memorable evening for the fans. Before the game, Natalie Nakase was hailed as Coach of the Year, while Veronica Burton was recognized as Most Improved Player.

Burton had 13 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and four steals against the Lynx, while Monique Billings added 15 points and four rebounds off the bench. Zandalasini and Janelle Salaun had 14 markers apiece.

Not many gave the Valkyries a chance in their maiden campaign, with some fans even calling for the firing of Nakase. But they proved everyone wrong, and now, they can hold their head high.