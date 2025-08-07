The biggest surprise from the Dallas Cowboys' first unofficial depth chart of the 2025 NFL season is the rapid rise and positioning of rookie running back Jaydon Blue as the third-string back, right behind veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. This placement is notable because it signals how well Blue has impressed the coaching staff early in training camp, carving out a significant role in a crowded backfield with experienced runners.

Jaydon Blue’s Unexpected Rise on the Depth Chart

When the Cowboys released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of the 2025 preseason, many expected the rotation at running back to be dominated solely by established veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Williams, returning from a 2024 season with 139 carries for 513 yards and four touchdowns, and Sanders, another proven talent with a history of producing solid numbers, were projected to lead the backfield by default.

What caught fans and analysts off guard is rookie Jaydon Blue’s swift ascendancy to the third spot, which was even higher than many anticipated for a fifth-round rookie out of Texas. Blue had been somewhat under the radar coming into camp but quickly demonstrated explosive speed, sharp vision, and effective pass-catching ability, traits that have earned him first-team reps during practice alongside veterans and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Blue's combination of agility and versatility stands out — he is not just a runner but also an adept receiver out of the backfield. This dual-threat capability fits the Cowboys’ need for a dynamic third-down back, especially after the departure of Tony Pollard, whose speed and pass-catching were missed throughout the 2024 season. Coaches have praised Blue’s development, noting that although his learning curve began slower in the spring, by the time of training camp he had found his footing and exerted a “big-time competitive fire” on the field—one that has pushed him higher on the depth chart than a typical rookie might expect.

What Blue’s Depth Chart Status Means for the Cowboys’ Backfield

Jaydon Blue’s presence as the third running back behind Williams and Sanders signals a potential committee approach for the Cowboys in 2025. The team appears prepared to share the workload more evenly rather than relying on a single “workhorse” back. Blue’s speed adds a dimension Dallas lacked last season, making the backfield more versatile and feared by defenses that must now prepare for a faster, more agile ball carrier capable of lining up in the slot or out wide.

This depth chart positioning is also strategic for the Cowboys, who are mindful of Williams’ and Sanders’ injury histories. Keeping a young, motivated running back like Blue ready to step into more prominent roles could be crucial if either veteran misses time. Blue’s early showing, combined with his physical gifts, suggest the Cowboys coaching staff is already thinking about the rookie as more than just a developmental player—they see him as a key contributor who can add spark and balance to the rushing attack.

Moreover, Blue's confidence is swelling thanks to the trust he has earned from coaches and teammates as he takes first-team snaps. His work ethic, once questioned by some insiders calling him “borderline lazy,” has been decisively proven otherwise. Instead, Blue has turned criticism into motivation, elevating his game during camp and positioning himself as a quick learner with a high level of professionalism and competitiveness.

In sum, the Cowboys’ first unofficial depth chart for 2025 reveals a surprising and promising development for Jaydon Blue. Positioned directly behind Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, the rookie running back is well on his way to becoming an integral part of Dallas’s backfield rotation. Fans can expect Blue to play a meaningful role, especially in passing situations and potentially more as the season progresses, making him a name to watch as the Cowboys seek to boost their ground game and overall offensive versatility in 2025.

If Jaydon Blue continues on this trajectory, he could become one of the most impactful rookies in the league and a key piece in the Cowboys’ quest in turning the franchise around.