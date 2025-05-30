The Golden State Valkyries drew a little bit of criticism from fans when they did not keep any of their 2025 WNBA Draft picks on the final roster for the regular season. It should be mentioned though that only their second and third round picks were in training camp as No. 5 overall pick Justė Jocytė was selected as a draft-and-stash. One of the team’s picks has landed a new opportunity though. Kaitlyn Chen, who was cut in camp, recently signed a new pro basketball contract.

The Valkyries opted to cut Kaitlyn Chen before the start of the regular season, but she landed a new pro basketball contract, joining the 3×3 Basketball Association, as per WNBA reporter Roberta F. Rodrigues. Chen will join the association in time for the upcoming Spokane 3×3 Hoopfest taking place in late June. The winner of that tournament will in line for Team USA FIBA 3×3 competitions.

Chen was not the only draft pick that the Valkyries cut in training camp. The team drew bewilderment from fans with the decision to cut former Maryland star Shyanne Sellers. Sellers was picked up on waivers by the Atlanta Dream, but was cut again after an underwhelming preseason.

Article Continues Below

Prior to being drafted by the Valkyries, Chen played out her final season of college basketball eligibility with UConn, winning a championship alongside Paige Bueckers in the starting backcourt. She played the first four seasons of her college basketball career in the Ivy League with Princeton.

In the early goings of the regular season, the Valkyries have surprised some people. They currently stand at 2-3 and in fifth place in the Western Conference; eighth overall. The team was 2-1 prior to their recent East Coast road trip for two consecutive games against the defending champion New York Liberty.

This is the inaugural season for the Valkyries, the first WNBA expansion franchise since the Dream in 2008. Next season, the league will expand once again with two more franchises in the Toronto Tempo and a yet to be named Portland team. The addition of the Valkyries and the other two teams bring a total of 36 additional roster spots to the WNBA.