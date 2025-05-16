The WNBA added a team this offseason with the addition of the Golden State Valkyries. The NBA's Golden State Warriors own the expansion team. They are primed for a massive inaugural season in the Bay Area.

The Warriors have dominated the NBA over the last 10 years, so bringing a new WNBA team to the Bay Area makes a lot of sense. One prominent member of the Warriors, Stephen Curry, is already a fan, and he is excited to see what they do this season.

The WNBA enthusiastically received Curry's response, which announced that it would have him in San Francisco for every game.

The team officially hired Ohemaa Nyanin as general manager last May, and then five months later, Nyanin hired Natalie Nakase as the team's head coach.

The roster took shape during the expansion draft in December. The Valkyries drafted seven international players. In free agency, they added Tiffany Hayes, and they had three picks in the WNBA Draft, picking Juste Jocyte, Shyanne Sellers, and Kaitlyn Chen. The roster looks a little different now before the season tips off.

Excitement building for Valkyries' inaugural season

Nakase has made it clear that she wants the Valkyries to play with pace and move up and down the court. In the preseason, they proved that by getting aggressive against the Phoenix Mercury.

The biggest issue facing the Valkyries is that they don't have that star power yet, and that might end up hurting them, especially in close games late on, when they need someone to step up and score a go-ahead bucket.

The sample size is small, but they lost to the Sparks by one point and beat the Mercury in the preseason. The lack of a clutch scorer at the end of games might be their undoing.

The excitement around the Valkyries is palpable. It is highlighted by a record-breaking 15,000 season-ticket deposits and over 17,000 fans attending their first preseason game, the third-biggest crowd for a preseason game in WNBA history.

If Curry and the rest of the Warriors can rally the Bay to support the Valkyries even more than they already have, this season has a lot to like for a team with so much unknown surrounding them.