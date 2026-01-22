Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark cheered for the Indiana Hoosiers as they defeated the Miami Hurricanes in the national championship game, 27-21, on Monday.

Clark even got thrilled for Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza when his favorite rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, entered Hard Rock Stadium.

During her training, Clark decided to have a little fun and take a break from basketball. Possibly inspired by Mendoza, she showed off her quarterback skills, throwing deep passes to player development coach Rob Dosier and team assistant Eddie Ambrose.

“Someone sign me,” wrote the Fever guard in one of her Instagram Stories.

Caitlin Clark showing off her QB skills 🏈 (via @CaitlinClark22/ IG) pic.twitter.com/wmqZ2CnGYL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2026

Clark is a multi-sport athlete. She played soccer at a high level in high school in Iowa, even earning all-state honors, before fully focusing on basketball. Now, she is also quite competitive at golf.

So it should not come as a surprise that she can also be good at football. Perhaps she could seek advice from Mendoza, similar to what he did with former NFL star Tim Tebow.

Fans loved Clark moonlighting as a quarterback.

“NFL, sign her,” said @CantoRobinHood.

Article Continues Below

“@Colts, sign her. I've already seen a lot,” echoed @clarkmode_.

“Caitlin Clark from anywhere!” posted @rosa_medina.

“Quarterback or queen?” asked @arc7614.

“Caitlin in a QB battle?” commented @Cpt_Cavey.

Clark has kept busy in the offseason. Even though she begged off from playing in Unrivaled for the second straight year, she has stayed in shape by regularly hitting the gym.

She is looking to bounce back after an injury-riddled sophomore year, which limited her to only 13 games.