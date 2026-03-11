Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made her presence felt in her USA Women's National Team debut on Wednesday afternoon. Team USA. After not making the 2024 Olympics team, basketball fans were anticipating how she would fare with the senior team, which features several notable WNBA stars.

Clark showed that she'll be able to bring premium scoring and playmaking ability to the equation, finishing with 17 points and 12 assists. Clark was on fire from three, per usual. All four of her shots were three-pointers, and she sank all five of her free throws.

She spoke about her play in her debut in a quote obtained by USA Today, saying, “Different than a WNBA game, but for myself, it’s a nice way to ease back into it, and I felt like I was effective when I was out there,” Clark said. “But more than anything, just makes me happy that I’m super sweaty right now and I got to play.”

Caitlin Clark records a double-double in her debut with the USA Senior Team

🔸 12 assists 🔸 4-of-5 FG

🔸 4-of-5 3PT

🔸 5-of-5 FT pic.twitter.com/jpvt1sbi1b — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 11, 2026

Senegal, the USA Senior Team's opponent, just couldn't keep up. Though Clark came off the bench, she was surrounded by several capable players, which gave her the runway to shine. One of her assists was a dime to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. Clark fired the pass after seeing Reese open as the Fever star was prepared to receive a pick.

The USA Senior Team, coached by Duke's Kara Lawson, picked up the decisive 110-46 victory. The win kickstarts their bid in the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament, occurring in San Juan, Puerto Rico.