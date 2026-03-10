Caitlin Clark admitted she expects to feel a mix of excitement and nerves when she returns to action with USA Basketball during the upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament.

Speaking ahead of the event, Clark said she anticipates feeling some anxiety before the games begin.

“I know the day of the game I’m going to be hyped up. Probably a little anxious, but in a good way,” Clark said, as reported by ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Clark is preparing to compete in the qualifying tournament as part of the senior national team, marking her first appearance with the program at that level. The tournament will also represent her first competitive games in nearly eight months.

The Indiana Fever guard has not played since mid-July after a series of leg injuries cut short her second WNBA season. Clark suffered a right groin injury on July 15 and later dealt with a bone bruise in her left ankle that prevented her from fully testing the recovery of her groin. Earlier in the season, she also experienced issues with her left quad and left groin.

Clark appeared in 13 games during the 2025 WNBA season, averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 assists per game. She did not miss a game during her rookie season the previous year.

Most of Clark’s rehabilitation and training occurred away from the Fever. She said a USA Basketball training camp in December served as an important checkpoint in her recovery.

“I feel like I've put myself in the best possible shape I could be in at this point,” Clark said. “The first game is the hardest, but once you get in kind of a flow of things, you figure things out.”

Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese also are making their national team debuts.