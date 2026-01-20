Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is surely on cloud nine right now after they defeated Miami, 27-21, in a nail-biting finish on Monday to capture the first national championship in program history.

Numerous athletes tuned in to the game on Monday, including Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. She even got excited for Mendoza after famous rapper Lil Uzi Vert showed up at Hard Rock Stadium.

“If Indiana wins, I hope he performs in the locker room after the game for Fernando,” wrote Clark on X.

If Indiana wins I hope he performs in the locker room after the game for Fernando https://t.co/P2Q9endYpU — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) January 20, 2026

The 22-year-old Mendoza invited Lil Uzi Vert, his favorite rapper, to attend the national championship game if the Hoosiers made it. The 30-year-old artist, known for “Just Wanna Rock” and ” XO Tour Llif3,” accepted the invitation and stayed true to his word. He even sported Mendoza's jersey.

Lil Uzi Vert might have been Mendoza's lucky charm, as the Heisman Trophy winner scored on a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal Miami's doom. He went 16-of-27 for 186 yards.

Article Continues Below

The Hoosiers completed their undefeated season in the best way possible, lifting the shiny reward that has eluded them for decades.

Having his favorite rapper witness it was a bonus for Mendoza, who did not expect Lil Uzi Vert to show up.

“If I see him there, it would be fantastic. I love his music. I'm really just trying to focus on the game. I owe it to my teammates and my coaches. This is a very important game for them. Although seeing Lil Uzi Vert there would be fantastic and a big plus for everybody. I know he's a very busy man,” said Mendoza in the lead-up to the contest, as quoted by Sports Illustrated's Christopher Walsh.

As of writing, it remains unclear if Clark's wish came true.