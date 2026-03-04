Like her or not, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is a star and the face of the WNBA, as legendary NFL running back LeSean McCoy praised.

During an episode of Speakeasy, McCoy called Clark the “most influential women's athlete of all time.” Initially, they were discussing the “most influential white athlete” ever, but McCoy took a step further.

“Serena [Williams] was great for us,” McCoy said of the tennis icon, “[but] who was watching women's basketball? Nobody was watching women's basketball, and then we get this girl [who's] like Steph Curry, [and] everybody's watching to this day.

“Women's basketball is looked at like the NBA, like the NFL. They've got their own channel now on ESPN, we talk about them [on TV],” he continued.

Plus, unlike some top WNBA stars, Clark didn't go to a college basketball powerhouse, attending Iowa. Even still, she became the biggest name in the WNBA.

Is Fever's Caitlin Clark the face of the WNBA?

Whether or not Clark is the face of the WNBA is ultimately subjective. However, her impact on the league is undeniable. She has brought in a lot of new fans, thanks to her popularity.

Without a doubt, Clark is one of the most popular stars in the WNBA. Throughout her young career, Clark has been a two-time WNBA All-Star and was named All-WNBA First Team in 2024. She was also named Rookie of the Year for her first year in the league.

She played in 40 games in her rookie season, averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. Her second year in the league wasn't as successful, as she played in just 13 games. Clark averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game.