Fast-rising quarterback Fernando Mendoza is one of the biggest athletes right now after leading Indiana to its first-ever national title. Their unbeaten run toward the ultimate prize will never be forgotten, with Mendoza's gutsy touchdown in the fourth quarter adding to the long list of iconic plays in college football lore.

Mendoza said in an interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt that he reached out to former NFL star Tim Tebow for advice before facing the Hurricanes.

“I called Mr. Tebow and all my other mentors yesterday and earlier today. Because Mr. Tebow played in two national championships, he has that experience,” shared Mendoza.

Van Pelt joked that Mendoza can call his mentor “Tim” instead of “Mr. Tebow,” eliciting a laugh from the 22-year-old signal-caller.

Tebow, who witnessed Indiana's historic triumph at Hard Rock Stadium, could not help but laugh about it as well.

“Come on, man. Mr. Tebow is my dad. Big congratulations @qb_fernando,” wrote Tebow on X.

Come on man… Mr. Tebow is my dad 🤣 big congratulations @qb_fernando https://t.co/e8INpyZVKj — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) January 20, 2026

Many have compared Mendoza and Tebow, who led Florida to two national titles, because of their similarities, including being Heisman Trophy winners, strong leaders, and men of faith.

Mendoza looks up to the 38-year-old Tebow as a role model, including having a “stoic approach” to the game.

“He gave me great advice. The big advice that I got from all my mentors is stay in the present moment. It's Miami, there's gonna be a lot of emotions. As Tim always said, it's gonna be three hours, 12 drives, four quarters, focus on each and every single drive,” added Mendoza.

Sound advice from Mr. Tebow.