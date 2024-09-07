With their 92-78 loss to the Chicago Sky on Friday, the Los Angeles Sparks were officially mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. But despite their fourth straight season of missing the playoffs, the Sparks can take comfort in the fact that they have rookie wing Rickea Jackson on their team.

As the season has progressed, Jackson has become more of a focal point offensively for the Sparks. Not only that, but she has become a focus for opposing team’s scouting reports.

Following the Sparks’ loss to the Sky, Jackson spoke about what it feels like to see opposing teams catering their defenses to stopping her, as well as opponents attacking her on the defensive end.

“The other game, Coach Curt [Miller] was just like, ‘you earned this attention on the offensive end.’ So I mean, it’s cute I guess,” Jackson said. “They take it personal. I like it. I don’t want no one to just take it easy on me. Challenge my defense a little bit, especially when they’re going hard at me and I feel like I stayed in front of them one-on-one, I feel proud of myself. It is what it is, it’s cute.”

Against the Sky, Jackson finished with 17 points and shot a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. She also grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked three shots.

Rickea Jackson has been an All-Rookie player for the Sparks



If Rickea Jackson had gotten off to this start to begin the 2024 WNBA season, there’s no question she would have been in the running for the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. As it stands, Jackson is the only rookie in the WNBA who is averaging double digits in scoring while shooting 45+ percent from the field.

But it’s not just on the offensive end where Jackson has made an impact. She’s been a solid presence on the glass as well as taking pride defensively. Jackson has often spoken after games this season about the strides she’s made on the defensive end. She did so again following the Sky game.

“I feel like every game I try to make strides on the defensive end. I try to cleanse to the ball more, I know they got quick guards so I wanted to be in help for my teammates just in case they got blown by,” Jackson said. “This team, their guards don’t really give a lot of shot fakes so I knew once they picked the ball up I could kind of just time their blocks. And that just came from watching film and things like that.”

This season, Jackson has appeared in all 34 games for the Sparks, including 29 starts. She’s been averaging 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 35 percent from the three-point line and 79.5 percent from the free-throw line.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Jackson recently joined elite company in Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike as the only four Sparks rookies to reach 400+ points in their initial season.