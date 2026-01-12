The New England Patriots crushed the Los Angeles Chargers 16–3 in the Wild Card, and Mike Vrabel made sure the locker room felt every second of it. From the opening kick, the Patriots played with speed, force, and purpose. Meanwhile, the Chargers never found rhythm as they were eliminated from the NFL Playoffs. After the win, Vrabel stepped forward with a voice that carried across the room.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am to sit here and be your coach. You guys worked so hard for this opportunity,” Vrabel said. As the Patriots players leaned in, he pushed the message further. “We said all along you have to be willing to spill some blood, and the big dogs come out in January. The milk came over there and knocked the living s**t out of him. But I ain’t afraid to spill a little blood either.” In that moment, the meaning was clear. The message was raw. It was honest. And it fit the moment.

On the field, the Patriots defense embodied that mindset. They hit hard, closed space, and never let the Chargers breathe. As a result, every third down felt heavy. Every stop felt louder. The Patriots controlled the game from the first snap and never loosened their grip. Under the stadium lights, their identity showed. This was not just a win. It was a statement.

What comes next for the Patriots

Mike Vrabel kept his Patriots grounded even as the celebration rolled after their Wild Card win in the NFL Playoffs. Still, he made the point clear. “We’re a team, and we’re going to do this thing together. Everybody here is a part of it,” he said. Then the focus sharpened. “We’re going to figure out who we play next. We’re going to prepare, and we’re going to get healthy.” The trust in the room was obvious. “You believe in the identity, and this is all for you.” Finally, he let the joy out. “It sure beats going on vacation… one clap for the big dogs.”

Now the Patriots are still standing, but the road only gets tougher. So who is ready to feel that blood-and-steel football next?