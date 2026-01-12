On Sunday, Virginia Tech secured the commitment from former Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds through the NCAA transfer portal, bolstering the Hokies' offense. A former five-star recruit and one of head coach James Franklin’s highest-rated signees at Penn State, Reynolds, is reuniting with Franklin and former Nittany Lions tight ends coach Ty Howle in Blacksburg.

Reynolds entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” designation, so his decision doesn’t come as a surprise. The move connects him again with Howle, now Virginia Tech’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, who was the primary reason Reynolds originally chose Penn State in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Howle's offense places a strong emphasis on tight end usage, similar to the system Reynolds played in during his time with the Nittany Lions.

The 6-foot-4, 253-pound tight end spent two seasons at Penn State and appeared in every game across those years. As a freshman in 2024, Reynolds played behind Tyler Warren but still contributed nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. He also made one of the most show-stopping plays of the Nittany Lions' season by converting a fake punt with a 32-yard run against Minnesota, a win that helped clinch a College Football Playoff berth.

Reynolds stepped into a larger role in 2025 after Warren’s departure to the NFL. He split time early in the season and finished the year with 26 catches for 257 yards while adding two carries for 26 yards. His most productive receiving game came against Villanova on Sept. 13, when he recorded four catches for 73 yards. He also closed the season with two receptions for 28 yards in the Pinstripe Bowl against Clemson.

Article Continues Below

Throughout the season, Pro Football Focus credited him with a 62.1 overall offensive grade, including 57.0 in receiving. His blocking stood out more prominently, with a 73.8 pass-blocking grade and a 68.2 run-blocking grade. He was particularly effective after the catch, generating 163 of his 257 receiving yards after contact or on extended plays. Over two seasons, Reynolds garnered 35 receptions for 368 yards and one touchdown, along with three rushing attempts for 58 yards.

Before college, Reynolds starred at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut after transitioning from quarterback to tight end. As a senior, he posted 48 catches for 754 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards per reception. Recruiting services ranked him among the nation’s premier talents, with 247Sports listing him as the No. 29 overall player and the top tight end in the 2024 class.

Reynolds joins Virginia Tech with two years of eligibility remaining and is the Hokies' first portal commitment from Penn State under Franklin.