DALLAS, TX — On Wednesday, the city of Dallas and the Dallas Wings announced that a new practice facility is expected to be ready by April, 2026. Wings CEO Greg Bibb expects the facility to be ready for '26 training camp. With increased attention on the Wings, now is the perfect time for Dallas to take this next step. However, when is the team's new arena expected to be ready?

“That’s gonna be in 2027,” Bibb told ClutchPoints following the practice facility announcement. “Finish this season playing at College Park Center. Next year will move into the training facility for training, continue to play at College Park Center.”

It is an exciting time to say the least. The Wings' current home is College Park Center at The University of Texas at Arlington. The move to the practice facility in 2026 right outside of Dallas and a new arena in 2027 in Dallas will give the players a more professional overall feel.

Bibb is excited for the future of the Wings.

“We worked on this since the Mayor's office reached out in 2022 about the possibility of coming to Dallas and calling Dallas home,” Bibb told ClutchPoints. “And then we spent the next year to two years working on a deal that made sense for the team and a deal that made sense and benefitted the city and the community. And that's what was unanimously passed by council in April of '24, last year, about 14 months ago.

“Since that point, it's really been about fine tuning where and what this practice facility can be. And today's vote confirmed the location. We're already well into the development as you can see from some of the renderings… We look forward to finishing the design and getting it built by next April.”

Renderings of a potential Dallas Wings' practice facility #WingsUp pic.twitter.com/1GtqiufJW2 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) June 11, 2025

Dallas Trinity FC, the women's soccer team in Dallas, will join the Wings. Bibb said he does not know their timeline but is “excited” about having “another female professional sports team in the park” with the Wings at the facility.

The Wings have struggled to begin the 2025 season. Nevertheless, the future of women's sports is bright in Dallas as the Wings lead the way.