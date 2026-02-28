The Los Angeles Sparks’ Cameron Brink will play in the playoffs with Breeze BC at Unrivaled, having shown flashes of brilliance in the tournament thus far. Averaging almost 11 points and more than six rebounds per game, Brink has had plenty to celebrate despite the Los Angeles Sparks not playing a postseason in the latest campaign.

Brink has been engaged since September 2024 to Ben Felter, who works as a portfolio analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit. The couple began dating back in March 2021, with the 24-year-old recently sharing a heartwarming detail about their relationship, per ESPN.

Bypassing the traditional DMs, Felter, a former Stanford University rower and computer science student, opted to shoot his shot via email. Recognizing Brink's massive following as a Stanford basketball star who led the Cardinal to two national title games, Felter emailed her his phone number, noting that DMs felt “a bit creepy.”

“Hey Cameron, Wanted to chat you up but I think dms are a bit creepy. Not that an email is much better so here's my number,” he wrote in the email.

Brink was proposed to at the rooftop of the Shangri-La Paris, right after she walked in a Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. The couple is reportedly eyeing a 2026 wedding at the Memorial Church on Stanford's campus.

Needless to say, 2026 is already going to be a major year in Brink’s life, and the same can be said professionally as well. Selected 2nd overall in the 2024 draft, Brink had a premature end to her rookie season when she tore her ACL.

She made a return in the 2025 campaign, playing 19 games with zero start, and still looked a far cry from the player she can be. Brink has averaged 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game across her two seasons, and has looked capable of becoming a volume scorer in Unrivaled thus far.