Kelsey Plum delivered another late-game dagger as Phantom BC edged Vinyl BC 76-73 on Monday night in Unrivaled play, sealing a playoff berth with a clutch finish.

Plum attacked the basket in the final moments, spinning and pivoting under the rim for the go-ahead score as time expired. The decisive drive punctuated a dominant outing and sparked a celebratory “too small” gesture as Phantom BC improved to 8-3 and officially clinched a postseason spot.

The Los Angeles Sparks guard finished with 30 points to go with five assists, four rebounds, and a steal. She shot 10-for-20 from the field, went 2-for-7 from three-point range, and finished 4-for-5 at the free throw line in 19 minutes of action. The 31-year-old controlled the tempo throughout, creating space off the dribble and converting clean looks when it mattered most.

KELSEY PLUM 30-PIECE AND GAME-WINNER 😱 Hit the ‘too small' after clinching an @Unrivaledwbb Playoff spot for the Phantom 🫣 pic.twitter.com/MWxxDnVIwm — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) February 10, 2026

Kelsey Plum, Aliyah Boston fuel Phantom BC win as postseason nears

Phantom BC received significant support up front from Aliyah Boston, who turned in a standout performance of her own. The 24-year-old Indiana Fever forward totaled 33 points and 16 rebounds to go with four assists, four blocks, and a steal. Boston shot 14-for-22 from the field and 3-for-8 from beyond the arc across 20 minutes, anchoring the interior on both ends.

The win snapped a tight contest against Vinyl BC and underscored Phantom BC’s balance as the league heads toward the postseason.

Phantom BC next faces Laces (8-2) on Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Sephora Arena in Miami. The matchup will air nationally on TNT and truTV.