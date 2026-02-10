Kelsey Plum delivered another late-game dagger as Phantom BC edged Vinyl BC 76-73 on Monday night in Unrivaled play, sealing a playoff berth with a clutch finish.

Plum attacked the basket in the final moments, spinning and pivoting under the rim for the go-ahead score as time expired. The decisive drive punctuated a dominant outing and sparked a celebratory “too small” gesture as Phantom BC improved to 8-3 and officially clinched a postseason spot.

The Los Angeles Sparks guard finished with 30 points to go with five assists, four rebounds, and a steal. She shot 10-for-20 from the field, went 2-for-7 from three-point range, and finished 4-for-5 at the free throw line in 19 minutes of action. The 31-year-old controlled the tempo throughout, creating space off the dribble and converting clean looks when it mattered most.

Kelsey Plum, Aliyah Boston fuel Phantom BC win as postseason nears

Phantom BC received significant support up front from Aliyah Boston, who turned in a standout performance of her own. The 24-year-old Indiana Fever forward totaled 33 points and 16 rebounds to go with four assists, four blocks, and a steal. Boston shot 14-for-22 from the field and 3-for-8 from beyond the arc across 20 minutes, anchoring the interior on both ends.

The win snapped a tight contest against Vinyl BC and underscored Phantom BC’s balance as the league heads toward the postseason.

Phantom BC next faces Laces (8-2) on Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Sephora Arena in Miami. The matchup will air nationally on TNT and truTV.