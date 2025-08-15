The Los Angeles Sparks may be struggling in the WNBA standings but Kelsey Plum remains at the heart of their fight. The Sparks star spoke about her playmaking and assist numbers this season. She reflected on how her game has grown despite the team’s challenges. Kelsey Plum also looked back on her days as a member of the Aces. During that time, former coach Bill Laimbeer openly admitted he wanted to trade her.

Plum explained that Laimbeer was upfront, something she respected even if it was difficult to hear. He told her she was not his type of player, preferring super-athletic guards with strong mid-range jumpers who could elevate over defenders. At the time, Laimbeer favored Moriah Jefferson as the Aces starting point guard, leaving Kelsey Plum to battle for her role while knowing she was on the trading block.

That revelation tested her confidence. It also fueled her determination to prove she belonged among the league’s best.

She admitted her trade value had dropped, making it harder for Laimbeer to move her. He essentially “sat on” her while trying to play her enough to raise her value. For Plum, the message was clear. She was not the style of point guard he envisioned leading his team.

Rather than letting the situation derail her, Plum used it as motivation. She set a personal goal to win the starting spot by season’s end, even hoping it might force Laimbeer to trade Jefferson instead. By the close of the season, she believed she had earned his respect and proven her value.

Bill Laimbeer coached the Aces from 2018 to 2021 before retiring, securing three WNBA titles in five Finals appearances. Despite the early tension, Plum sees her time in Las Vegas as a turning point in her career. She believes it built the resilience and drive that now define her leadership with the Sparks, turning what could have been a setback into one of her greatest growth moments.

Will Kelsey Plum’s fire and leadership spark the turnaround the Sparks desperately need this season?