Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will not be weighing in on Napheesa Collier's scathing comments directed at WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert earlier on Tuesday. At least, not yet.

Collier mentioned Clark directly during a prepared statement she read, in which she alleges that Engelbert credited the WNBA for all of Clark's sponsorship deals.

“I also asked how she plans to fix the fact that players like Caitlin, Angel [Reese] and Paige [Bueckers], who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years,” Collier said. “Her response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything.'”

ESPN's Alexa Phillipou got a short response from the Fever when she asked what Clark thought of that comment.

“Via the Fever: Caitlin Clark has no comment on this statement,” Phillipou reported via X.

One of Clark's teammates, Lexie Hull, did weigh in, however.

Article Continues Below

“I think I agree with everything [Collier] said,” Hull said, per Phillipou. “We're at a really important time in the league and changes need to be made, and so you're seeing her talk about that and really proud of her for making that statement today.”

Clark's head coach Stephanie White, fresh off receiving a fine herself for defending Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve for her comments blasting league leadership, offered an understandably calculated response.

“I have a lot of respect for Phee,” she said. “I'm thankful that we have strong women that are willing to say the things that matter and say the things that will move the needle for change.”

Collier's Clark comments came as part of a longer statement in which she took aim at Engelbert, saying, “We have the best league in the world. We have the best fans in the world. But we have the worst leadership in the world.”