Four years removed from their time together with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant and Ime Udoka have reunited with the Houston Rockets. Udoka coached Durant in Brooklyn as an assistant under Steve Nash in 2020-21. The duo is attempting to lead the Rockets to their first championship since 1995.

Udoka revealed Durant's most significant change since their time with the Nets.

“The thing I’d say the most is a different role leadership-wise than he’s had in other places,” the coach said before Houston's win over Brooklyn on Thursday. “A lot of younger guys, especially with Fred [VanVleet] being out. When I was here, it was him, James [Harden], Kyrie [Irving], and those guys, and he didn’t have to be as much of a leader or as vocal. When we got our young guys, a lot of times it’s four young guys starting with him; he’s just more of a vocal leader. Sharing experiences and the work ethic and the day-to-day professionalism rubs off on the group.”

Asked Ime Udoka about the biggest change he's seen from Kevin Durant now compared to their time together with the Nets: “He has a different role leadership-wise… When I was here, it was him, James, Kyrie, and those guys, and he didn’t have to be as much of a leader or as… pic.twitter.com/yGadmZI3Ar — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 1, 2026

The Nets came inches short of defeating the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks during the second round of the 2021 playoffs. In addition to Durant, Irving and Harden, the team featured several veterans, including Jeff Green, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and Joe Harris.

Kevin Durant filling veteran role with championship-hopeful Rockets

Article Continues Below

Following his failed Phoenix Suns tenure, Durant now finds himself as the oldest rotation player on a young Rockets squad. Steven Adams (32), Dorian Finney-Smith (32) and Clint Capela (31) are Houston's only active players outside of Durant (37) who are over 30. The team's starting lineup features three ascending prospects in Alperen Sengun (23), Amen Thompson (23) and Jabari Smith Jr. (22).

Durant has continued to produce at an All-Star level during his age-37 season. He's averaged 25.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 52/40/90 shooting splits with Houston.

Following a 1-4 stretch that dropped them in the Western Conference standings, the Rockets have won five of their last six games. While they sit fifth in the West at 22-11, they rank third in offense, seventh in defense and second in net rating (8.5) for the season.