The drama involving Washington football and quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has caused a major controversy in the college football realm. But as far as Big Ten athletic directors are concerned, they are standing by the Huskies in this saga, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Here's what Thamel said in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednessday:

“The Big Ten ADs held a previously scheduled call today, where Demond Williams' situation was a big topic. Per a source, the Big Ten ADs were unanimous in their support for Washington and ‘incredulous' at the idea that the contract can be completely disregarded.”

As the College Football Playoff prepares for the semifinals, the news of Williams' declaration to leave the Huskies has garnered much attention in part because of what he did just days before. Williams' announcement on Tuesday to enter the transfer portal came on the heels of his decision to sign a contract with Washington.

Article Continues Below

The Huskies believe that Williams is legally obligated to abide by the contract, but the quarterback and his side clearly have another take on it, hence his controversial plan to hit the transfer portal.

In two seasons with Washington football, Williams blossomed into a star as a dual-threat weapon under center.

After passing for 944 yards and eight touchdowns with an interception to go with 282 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the 2024 campaign, Williams threw for 3,065 passing yards and 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions and rushed for 611 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. He also has two receiving yards to his name.