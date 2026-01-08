The New England Patriots are preparing for an AFC Wild Card Round showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but they appear to be already in a battle with something else.

A nasty illness has reportedly been going around the Pats locker room, affecting several players, including those from the team's offensive line.

According to New England's latest injury report, right tackle Morgan Moses and center Garrett Bradbury are among the players who did not practice on Wednesday because of an illness.

Other Patriots players who did not practice were left tackle Vederian Lowe, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga, all due to an illness as well.

Meanwhile, cornerback Alex Austin (wrist), linebacker Jack Gibbens (wrist), tight end Hunter Henry (NIR-rest), linebacker Harold Landry (knee), left tackle Thayer Munford (knee), linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) and guard Jared Wilson (concussion) participated in practice but in a limited fashion.

New England's offensive line appears to be affected the most by the illness, and the situation adds more pressure for the Patriots heading into the Chargers game.

Quarterback Drake Maye has been playing at an MVP level in the 2025 season, but his effectiveness under center against the Chargers can be significantly impacted by the health of his protection unit. On that note, the Patriots finished the regular season second in the league with a 28.2 points per game average and third with 379.4 total yards per outing.

Moses, Bradbury and the others still have days to get better, as the Patriots hope that they will be able to log full practices before the playoff game.