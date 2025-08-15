Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is currently out due to an injury. In early August, Collier suffered an ankle injury. Although she still does not have an official timeline for a return, Collier is expected to play again in the 2025 regular season.

“The Lynx don’t have an established return to play date for Napheesa Collier yet, Cheryl Reeve said. Collier is progressing well and remains on track to return at some point before the end of the regular season,” Madeline Kenney of the New York Post reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The 28-year-old forward was the clear MVP front-runner before suffering the injury. It remains to be seen how much her injury absence will impact her MVP chances. Through 26 games played in 2025, the Lynx superstar has averaged 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per outing. She has also shot 53.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent on her three-point attempts.

A'ja Wilson has been regarded as the best player in the WNBA over the past few years. Caitlin Clark's popularity cannot be denied, of course. Collier, though, should be included in the face of the WNBA discussion. She is a star and a leader for the best team in the league.

The Lynx hold a 27-5 record as of this story's writing. Minnesota has the best record in the entire WNBA by a significant margin. The Atlanta Dream — who are 21-11 overall — hold the WNBA's second best record.

Minnesota looks like a true championship contender. In order to get the job done this year following their 2024 WNBA Finals defeat, however, the Lynx will need Napheesa Collier on the floor without question. They will struggle in the postseason if she is unavailable. The good news is that she is on track to return before the end of the regular season barring any unforeseen setbacks.