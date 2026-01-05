The New York Jets closed the book on a miserable 2025 NFL season. Defensive end Jermaine Johnson II made sure no one misunderstood how the locker room felt about it. Following the Jets’ Week 18 finale, Johnson delivered a brutally honest assessment. He calling it “the worst season I’ve been a part of as a team.”

His comments came moments after head coach Aaron Glenn took full responsibility for the year. That's an idea Johnson respectfully rejected.

“Everybody’s hands are dirty,” Johnson said, insisting the failure was collective, not something that could be pinned on one person.

That frustration was on full display in the Jets’ season-ending 35-8 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo jumped out to a commanding halftime lead and never looked back. That's even after reigning MVP Josh Allen didn't see meaningful action. The Jets’ offense sputtered throughout. They struggled to sustain drives and failed repeatedly on fourth down. It was a fitting snapshot of a season that spiraled to a 3-14 finish.

For Johnson personally, 2025 was a grind. Working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered the previous year, the former Pro Bowler never fully regained his disruptive form. He finished with modest numbers across 13 games, well below the standard he set earlier in his career. Glenn acknowledged the injury’s impact. However, Johnson didn’t hide behind it, holding himself to the same standard as the rest of the roster.

Despite the bitterness, Johnson struck a forward-looking tone. He stressed that the embarrassment of 2025 will linger, and that it should. For a Jets team staring down another pivotal offseason, his words felt less like blame and more like a warning. This feeling just can’t be allowed to return.