The Chicago Bears are going into the NFC playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the conference. They are also going into the postseason with a 2-game losing streak.

A week after dropping a 42-38 decision to the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 17, the Bears returned to Soldier Field and suffered a 19-16 defeat to the Lions in the regular-season finale. The Lions dictated the pace of the game throughout and took a 16-0 lead into the 4th quarter before quarterback Caleb Williams rallied the Bears to tie the score with a pair of touchdown passes.

After the Bears tied the score, they had an opportunity to drive for the winning score following a late interception by Kevin Byard, but the Bears went three-and-out following the pick. Lions quarterback Jared Goff drove his team on a 6-play, 39-yard drive on the ensuing possession that led to Jake Bates' winning 42-yard field goal as time ran out.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson was not happy with the state of his team's ability to move the ball. “I was not pleased with the offense today,” Johnson said.

Bears will host Packers in Wild Card round

The Bears are going into the postseason with a 2-game losing streak. However, they will face the Green Bay Packers, a team that comes into the postseason with a 4-game losing streak.

The Bears defeated the Packers 22-16 in overtime when the two teams met in Week 16 at Soldier Field. That victory allowed the Bears to clinch the NFC North title and split the season series with the Packers. The Bears rallied from a late 16-6 deficit in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime and Williams hit D.J. Moore with a 46-yard scoring pass in the extra session.

Green Bay won the Week 14 game at Lambeau Field by a 28-21 score as Keisean Nixon intercepted a Williams pass in the end zone to secure the Packers victory.