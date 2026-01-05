The Dallas Cowboys’ frustrating 2025 season officially came to an end on Sunday, and with it came a blunt, emotional assessment from first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

After Dallas missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year and finished 7-9-1, Schottenheimer made it clear that the result fell far short of expectations. Speaking after the season finale, Schottenheimer didn’t shy away from responsibility.

“I’m disappointed, yeah, of course. Absolutely,” Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “The question is why. We need to look and figure out why. I did not think that we would be 7-9-1. I didn’t think that we wouldn’t be in the playoffs. I expected to be in the playoffs and competing for the Super Bowl.”

That disappointment came after a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants, a result that capped a season defined by defensive breakdowns and inconsistency. Dallas surrendered 511 points in 2025, the most ever allowed by a Cowboys defense and finished with one of the league’s worst units on that side of the ball. Schottenheimer emphasized that accountability starts with him.

“We did not do that. That starts with me. And I understand that,” he added. But his tone shifted when discussing what comes next. “But I can promise you this. We’re gonna get to the bottom of it. We’re gonna work our asses off to figure it out. We’re gonna adjust and make changes that we need to do to help us get there.”

While the team struggled collectively, Dak Prescott’s season still stood out statistically. Entering Week 18, Prescott led the NFL in passing yards. The star field general finished the 2025-26 regular NFL season with 4,552 passing yards and massive 30 touchdowns — numbers that told a deeper story.

Amid a defensive collapse, the offense continued to produce at a high level, even if those performances ultimately fell short. Still, the milestone came in what became Prescott’s first full-season losing record as a starter.

The Cowboys now head into an offseason filled with uncertainty. Jerry Jones has acknowledged that the defensive coaching staff will be evaluated, and roster decisions loom across the board. There is no set timeline, but the urgency is clear.

As Schottenheimer begins his first full offseason in charge, the message from Dallas is unmistakable — excuses are over. Whether those promised changes finally push the Cowboys back into contention will define the direction of the franchise heading into 2026.