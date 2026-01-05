Raheem Morris' stint with the Atlanta Falcons came to an end on Monday after he was fired as coach.

Morris recently addressed his future in Atlanta, saying he has not spoken yet to owner Arthur Blank. Well, now, the team has made a decision, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sources: Raheem Morris is out as the Falcons head coach. pic.twitter.com/TQEaaQ79oQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

A few moments later, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed that Terry Fontenot was also sacked as general manager.

The #Falcons are firing GM Terry Fontenot, triggering big-time changes after a challenging season in Atlanta, per The Insiders. First Raheem Morris, now Fontenot. pic.twitter.com/u3O9G7hqq7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2026

There were already whispers about the 49-year-old Morris getting fired after the season, as he has failed to meet expectations in his two-year stay with the Falcons. He was often criticized for his decisions on the field and reportedly could not connect with some of the players.

The Falcons finished the campaign with a four-game winning streak, but it was not enough to help Morris and Fontenot keep their job, as the front office is looking ahead to a major overhaul.

Atlanta went 8-9 in back-to-back years under Morris, who held other roles with the team from 2015 to 2020. He joined the Los Angeles Rams from 2021 to 2023 before returning to the Falcons to call the shots.

The 45-year-old Fontenot, meanwhile, was hired as general manager in 2021 after a long stint with the New Orleans Saints.

In a statement, Blank expressed his gratitude to Morris and Fontenot, but also stressed that “we need new leadership in these roles moving forward.”

“The decision to move away from people who represent the organization so well and have a shared commitment to the values that are important to the organization is not an easy one, but the results on the field have not met our expectations or those of our fans and leadership,” said Blank.