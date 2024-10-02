The semifinal series between the Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx has been extremely chippy through two games, with many players on both sides getting involved in scuffles and back-and-forth exchanges. In Game 2 on Tuesday night, Lynx star Kayla McBride took a hard foul on Sun guard DiJonai Carrington on a fast break, and Carrington took exception to it.

The WNBA's Most Improved Player in 2024 had to be held back by her teammates after the play when she tried to go back at McBride.

Sun guard Marina Mabrey has also been involved in her share of spats during this series as things heat up between the Sun and the Lynx with a berth in the WNBA Finals on the line.

The series is as close as it can get through two games. After the Sun muddied up Game 1 and pulled out a road win at the very end to claim home court advantage, the second-seeded Lynx responded with a great performance in Game 2. Despite star forward Napheesa Collier's uncharacteristically rough night on the offensive end (3-for-14, nine points), the Lynx pulled away for a 77-70 victory to even the series at one game all.

The Minnesota defense shined in the win, holding the Sun to just 36.4% shooting and 5-for-20 from the three-point line. Alanna Smith had a huge impact on the game on both ends, finishing with 15 points on just eight shot attempts and six rebounds. Collier also had a great night outside of the scoring department, pulling in 12 rebounds and blocking four shots.

The Lynx will now have to get at least one back in Connecticut if they want to stay alive when the series moves back east on Friday for Game 3. The experience of the Sun will certainly not make it easy for them, but Minnesota has the firepower to get the job done. The Lynx have been playing the best basketball in the league since the Olympic break, so they will look to keep the momentum rolling through the rest of the playoffs.

