Marina Mabrey left no doubt about her role on the Connecticut Sun following their 73-70 win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday. Mabrey, who scored 20 points and hit six crucial 3-pointers, helped the Sun secure a gritty win that came down to the final seconds. Her sharp shooting and confidence were key to the Sun's success, and she made her intentions clear after the game.

“That's what they brought me here to do,” Mabrey said, as reported by Myron Medcalf of ESPN. “So, I'm going to get out there and shoot the ball.”

The game featured 13 lead changes and eight ties, but Mabrey’s hot hand helped Connecticut maintain momentum. The Sun entered the semifinals as underdogs despite having won two of their three regular-season matchups against the Lynx. However, their disciplined defense and timely shooting proved to be a winning formula once again. The Sun held Minnesota to just 16 points in the first quarter, establishing an early lead that would keep them competitive throughout the game.

Alyssa Thomas, the Sun’s leader on both ends of the floor, nearly recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Her all-around performance was crucial in containing Minnesota's high-powered offense.

Lynx struggle against Sun defense

The Lynx, who had been riding a hot streak since the Olympic break, struggled to get their usual offensive rhythm going against Connecticut’s defense. Minnesota star Napheesa Collier, who had been on a record-breaking scoring run with back-to-back 35-plus point games in the first round, was held to 19 points on 7-for-19 shooting. Thomas and DeWanna Bonner led the Sun's defensive effort in containing Collier, a key factor in the close win.

“She's going to keep attacking you,” Thomas said of Collier. “She moves around a lot. They play five out (on the perimeter), and it's not easy when you're helping people, but it was a team effort. Coming into this series, she was hot, really hot. And I think we did a great job.”

While the Sun’s defense stood tall, Mabrey's shooting provided the offensive firepower needed to keep the Lynx at bay. Her six three-pointers made a significant impact, particularly in a game where both teams struggled with efficient scoring, with each shooting just 41% from the field. Mabrey’s performance was a reminder of why the Sun brought her in.

The win is the Sun’s third against Minnesota this season and continues a trend of closely contested games between the two teams. All four matchups in 2024 have been decided by five points or fewer, however, Connecticut has consistently found ways to stifle the Lynx when it matters most.

“They're not an easy team,” Thomas said of the Lynx. “But we're going to guard them with the best of them. We try to make everything hard for them.”

The Sun and the Lynx play again in Minnesota in Game 2 of the semifinals on Tuesday.