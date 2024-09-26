Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve is preparing her team for a tough semifinal matchup against the Connecticut Sun, beginning Sunday night in Minnesota. After sweeping the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, Reeve expects a tough battle in the best-of-five series.

“It’s going to be competitive, two teams going at it, fighting for a chance to play in the championship and competing for a title,” Reeve said, as reported by Jerry Zgoda of The Minnesota Star Tribune. “So it’s going to be fun.”

The Lynx are coming off a 101-88 win against Phoenix in Game 2, highlighted by a dominant third quarter where Minnesota outscored the Mercury 27-17. A flagrant foul on Bridget Carleton, after being knocked to the court by Phoenix's Sophie Cunningham, sparked a 7-0 run that helped the Lynx pull away.

“It’s the playoffs,” Carleton said. “It’s going to get physical.”

Physicality was a theme throughout the game, and it’s expected to continue as the Lynx face the Sun. Last season, Connecticut eliminated Minnesota in a three-game series, with the Sun winning the decisive Game 3 on the road. This year, the Lynx have the advantage of hosting three games at home, should the series go the distance.

Reeve was proud of how her team responded to the physicality against Phoenix and anticipates more of the same against Connecticut.

“We stood in there and took a lot of hits,” Reeve said. “That’s probably the thing I’m most proud of.”

Alyssa Thomas, Sun will be a tough foe vs. Lynx

Carleton, who made a game-winning shot against the Sun in a regular-season matchup last week, echoed Reeve’s sentiments about the importance of toughness and staying level-headed.

“A.T. is a monster,” Carleton said, referring to five-time WNBA All-Star Alyssa Thomas. “They pressure the ball. They make things hard on you offensively. They’re a physical defensive team. They’re going to bring it.”

The Lynx have their own All-Star and MVP candidate, Napheesa Collier, who scored 38 points in Game 1 against Phoenix and followed up with 42 in Game 2. Minnesota boasts the league’s second-best defensive rating, second only to Connecticut.

The Sun, who swept Indiana in two games to advance to the semifinals, are looking to return to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2019. Minnesota will host the first two games of the series, with the possibility of a Game 5 back at Target Center if necessary.

Reeve and the Lynx are focused on securing wins at home and using their playoff experience to advance.

“Hopefully, we can win the home games,” Carleton said. “That’s the big thing, especially now with a five-game series.”