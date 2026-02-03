Players of the Minnesota Lynx released a statement on Monday in response to the recent tragedies in Minneapolis, which saw the killing of two civilians by federal officers.

The Lynx put their platform to good use by encouraging people to remain vigilant amid the “challenging and trying times,” while also expressing support to those who have been affected by the abuses and harassment perpetrated by ICE agents.

“We have always been committed to our ‘Change Starts With Us' platform, and we remain dedicated to these values. We extend our love and support to the individuals, families, and communities across the Twin Cities and the state of Minnesota who have been affected by recent tragic events,” said the Lynx.

“We acknowledge the profound impact these recent occurrences have had and recognize that meaningful change begins with each of us.”

The immigration crackdown in Minneapolis has led to the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good. Massive protests have erupted since the pair of killings, including in neighboring cities.

“We honor those whose lives have been lost and extend our strength and compassion to all who are affected. Minnesota’s strength resides in its people, and it is through collective support and collaboration that our communities will continue to endure and heal,” added the Lynx.

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese have also spoken up against ICE and the growing turmoil in Minnesota.

NBA players have done so as well, including Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, among others.