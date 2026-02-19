It has been a challenging stretch for the WNBA and the WNBA Players Association (WNBPA) as they continue to struggle to find a compromise regarding the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The new season is set to begin in May, but a lockout is highly possible if the WNBA and the WNBPA cannot get a deal done in the coming weeks.

Several stars, including Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, have stated that they are willing to go on strike.

Collier, the vice president of the WNBPA, stated that the union has urged the players to save their money amid the ongoing negotiations.

“You never know what’s going to happen. If there’s not a season, we want to make sure everyone’s prepared. So hopefully, everyone has been doing that. That’s something everyone’s been talking about for a really long time. Also, that’s something that everyone checks in with because options change over time,” said Collier on “Hoops 360.”

The Lynx star clarified that they do not want a lockout. But if the WNBA, which has enjoyed unprecedented success in recent years, does not agree to an adequate CBA with the players, Collier maintained that they are left with no choice but to stand their ground.

“We want a season to happen, but if we don’t get the things that we want to stay 10 toes down on, then we’re going to sit out for as long as that takes. That’s not what anyone wants, but it’s what we’re willing to do to get things that we feel are fair,” added Collier.

The WNBA and the WNBPA met in New York last month, but the league did not directly respond to the union's demands.

Collier, however, noted that she thinks that things are “trending in the right direction.”