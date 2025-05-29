Gotham FC is back on top two years after hoisting the NWSL trophy on the Empire State Building. Last Saturday, they defeated Liga MX's Tigres UANL 1-0 to win the first-ever Concacaf W Champions Cup, per Just Women's Sports.

Striker Esther Gonzalez scored the only goal in the 82nd minute. The win allows Gotham FC to compete in the 2026 FIFA Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

After the win, Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amoros talked about the pride of his team being among a select few to call themselves the first champions of anything.

“The other day, we talked about the first-ever champions of competitions like the UEFA Champions League, the Euro, the World Cup, and the Olympics,” he said “Now, forever, the first team to win the Concacaf W Champions Cup will be Gotham FC These players, with this coaching staff — we are incredibly proud of what they've accomplished.”

Carlos Amoros carried Gotham FC from last place to the NWSL title in 2023. They are currently 3-4-3 and are 9th in the NWSL standings with 12 points.

Now that they have added another trophy to their mantle, they have plenty to look forward to in a short amount of time.

What's next for Gotham FC?

The years ahead will put Gotham FC to the test of their resolve. They will play against some of the other top teams in two new tournaments recently sanctioned by FIFA.

The 2026 FIFA Champions Cup will be a six-team tournament representing six configurations.

The preliminary stage will be two knockout rounds. Then the winners will play in the semifinals. The winners of the semifinals will play for the title, while the losers play for third place.

The 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup will comprise 19 teams and will be played in January and February.