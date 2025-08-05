New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu isn’t just showing out on the court this season—she’s also building a legacy of leadership. After winning the 3-point contest during WNBA All-Star Weekend, Ionescu fulfilled a playful promise by splitting the prize money with Sonia Citron, a standout rookie from the Washington Mystics.

The deal, made before the contest, was meant to ease the nerves of Citron, the only rookie competing. When Ionescu won the contest—scoring 30 points in the final round—she stayed true to her word, gifting half of the $62,575 prize to the Mystics rookie. The total included a $60,000 bonus from Aflac in addition to the WNBA’s $2,575 award. For Citron, who earns $78,831 in her rookie season, the surprise payment represented nearly 40% of her salary.

As it turns out, Citron wasn’t the only one enjoying the unexpected bonus.

ESPNW took to Instagram to post a shoutout from fellow Mystics rookie Georgia Amoore, who reacted to Ionescu’s generosity with a dose of humor. The post featured an image of Citron and Amoore with the following quote from Amoore.

“Shout out to Sabrina [because] now I get my coffee paid for.”

The post quickly gained traction, highlighting the sisterhood and support that defines the WNBA’s culture. It also showed how the New York guard's actions made an impact not just on the recipient, but across her peer group as well.

The gesture also reinforced Ionescu’s off-court leadership. Half of the remaining prize money went to the SI20 Foundation, her personal nonprofit supporting youth sports access. The moment, fun and meaningful, showed why the Liberty sharpshooter is considered one of the league’s most respected figures.

On the court, Ionescu continues to shine. She is averaging 20.4 points, 5.6 assists, and nearly five rebounds per game while shooting over 93% from the line. Her recent 36-point outing in a win over the Connecticut Sun underscores just how dominant she’s been for the Liberty, who remain top contenders for a championship this season.

For Citron, the story will always be about more than the money—it’s about being welcomed into the league with open arms. And for the rest of the WNBA, it’s a reminder of how veterans like Ionescu are setting the tone for the next generation.