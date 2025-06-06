New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello gave an update on Jonquel Jones' injury. The star center had to exit the game against the Washington Mystics in the first quarter with an apparent ankle injury. New York won the game 86-78 to continue its perfect season and go 2-0 in the Commissioner Cup. The Liberty won their first championship in 2024 and look potentially even better in 2025, with a familiar cast in addition to the newest point guard, Natasha Cloud.

But this group looks even more dangerous and versatile on both ends. Jones has additionally continued her momentum from winning Finals MVP for the first team in her career, but all eyes are now on how long this health setback will keep her out. Brondello provided an immediate update in the postgame of the win over the Mystics.

“She tried to come back at halftime, but still had a little bit of pain. I don't know if she's had any x-rays on that [yet], so we don't know if it'll keep her out.”

The Liberty are now 8-0, which is the best start in franchise history. To stand alone above all WNBA teams, New York would have to win six more games to surpass the 2016 Minnesota Lynx. Fittingly, the Lynx are also on a quest for that record, having gotten off to an 8-0 start themselves. Minnesota and New York met in an epic five-game WNBA Finals the previous year, and both teams have looked a tier above the rest so far. Should they not meet in the Commissioner Cup, the league's top two teams will not clash until late July.

Based on how Jones played against the Lynx last season, she will be just as critical against them in a potential playoff rematch. But we're a far way from that part of the year. The Liberty can only focus on improving as a team over the next few months and staying healthy. And there is no need to rush Jones back into action if there's a long-term health risk. There's plenty of talent on this roster to tread water for now and get back on schedule when the five-time All-Star returns. The Liberty have to look at the bigger picture when evaluating this injury, and based on recent history, they most certainly will.