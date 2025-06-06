New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello gave an update on Jonquel Jones' injury. The star center had to exit the game against the Washington Mystics in the first quarter with an apparent ankle injury. New York won the game 86-78 to continue its perfect season and go 2-0 in the Commissioner Cup. The Liberty won their first championship in 2024 and look potentially even better in 2025, with a familiar cast in addition to the newest point guard, Natasha Cloud.

But this group looks even more dangerous and versatile on both ends. Jones has additionally continued her momentum from winning Finals MVP for the first team in her career, but all eyes are now on how long this health setback will keep her out. Brondello provided an immediate update in the postgame of the win over the Mystics.

“She tried to come back at halftime, but still had a little bit of pain. I don't know if she's had any x-rays on that [yet], so we don't know if it'll keep her out.”

Article Continues Below
More New York Liberty News
New York Liberty forward Kennedy Burke (22) celebrates with Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) against the Washington Mystics in the second half at Entertainment & Sports Arena.
Historic start puts Liberty on WNBA Finals rematch pathMiguel La Torre ·
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots the ball as Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) looks on in the first half at Entertainment & Sports Arena.
Breanna Stewart is doing something the former MVP has never done beforeRussell Steinberg ·
New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) reacts during the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center.
Liberty’s Jonquel Jones exits vs. Mystics with apparent injuryZachary Howell ·
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the first half against the Golden State Valkyries at Barclays Center.
Sabrina Ionescu breaks Liberty’s all-time 3-point record vs. MysticsDavid Yapkowitz ·
New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes (23) shoots the ball while being defended by Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) during the second half at Barclays Center.
How the Liberty made 3-point history twice in season’s first monthRussell Steinberg ·
New York Liberty mascot Ellie the Elephant and the Torch Patrol perform during the second half of a game between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center.
Liberty’s ‘birthday girl’ Big Ellie steals the show as New York celebrates beloved mascotMiguel La Torre ·

The Liberty are now 8-0, which is the best start in franchise history. To stand alone above all WNBA teams, New York would have to win six more games to surpass the 2016 Minnesota Lynx. Fittingly, the Lynx are also on a quest for that record, having gotten off to an 8-0 start themselves. Minnesota and New York met in an epic five-game WNBA Finals the previous year, and both teams have looked a tier above the rest so far. Should they not meet in the Commissioner Cup, the league's top two teams will not clash until late July.

Based on how Jones played against the Lynx last season, she will be just as critical against them in a potential playoff rematch. But we're a far way from that part of the year. The Liberty can only focus on improving as a team over the next few months and staying healthy. And there is no need to rush Jones back into action if there's a long-term health risk. There's plenty of talent on this roster to tread water for now and get back on schedule when the five-time All-Star returns. The Liberty have to look at the bigger picture when evaluating this injury, and based on recent history, they most certainly will.