The New York Liberty are no longer the only team in the WNBA undefeated following their 102-88 loss to the Indiana Fever. Buried by an avalanche of three-point shots amid Caitlin Clark’s return, the Liberty dropped to 9-1 on the season. Despite the loss, it was a big night for Liberty guard Natasha Cloud who managed to climb the WNBA record books with history, surpassing a legend in the process.

During the Liberty’s loss to the Fever, Natasha Cloud finished with a team-high five assists, which was good enough to pass WNBA legend Cappie Pondexter in the history books for ninth on the league’s all-time assists list. Cloud is one of three active WNBA players, including Chelsea Gray and Courtney Vandersloot, on the all-time assists list.

The loss against the Fever notwithstanding, the Liberty are still among the absolute elite teams in the league, and arguably the favorite to repeat as WNBA champions. A big reason for that has been the addition of Cloud. The Liberty had two major losses in the backcourt coming into this season with Courtney Vandersloot signing with the Chicago Sky, and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton ruled out for the season due to injury.

Cloud’s addition to the Liberty has helped offset those losses. She was originally acquired by the Liberty in a trade with the Connecticut Sun. Coming into the Fever game, Cloud had appeared in nine games for the Liberty at a little over 26 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.9 steals with splits of 43.5 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics, Cloud played the first eight seasons of her career with the Mystics. Last season she played for the Mercury after signing as a free agent. She was instrumental in the Mystics’ 2019 championship run.