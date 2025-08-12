New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has a clear goal for her upcoming 31st birthday: return to the court.

In an interview with the Associated Press’ Doug Feinberg, Stewart said she hopes to be back in action soon as she recovers from a bone bruise in her right knee. The two-time WNBA MVP has been sidelined since July 26, when she injured her knee during a 101-99 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

“I feel great. I just finished working out on the court in the back,” Stewart said. “And it's really just kind of giving my leg, the bone, a little bit of time while we have it. But hoping to be back sooner than later and really just wanting to be back with my team.”

The injury occurred when Stewart “felt something” in her knee and aggravated it on a step during the game. The setback has kept one of the league’s top players off the floor during a pivotal stretch for the reigning WNBA champions.

Before her injury, Stewart was averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field in 24 appearances this season. This marks her third year with New York, where she has been a cornerstone of the team’s success.

Breanna Stewart’s birthday wish is a return to court as Liberty battle through her absence

Since Stewart’s absence, the Liberty have gone 3-4, including an 83-71 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday in a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals. Stewart, who was on the bench for the game, acknowledged the frustration of being unable to contribute on the floor.

“I hate this, but I'll be on the bench,” she said at the time.

The Liberty, now 20-11, are tied with the Atlanta Dream for first place in the Eastern Conference and second overall in the WNBA standings. The team will begin a three-game road trip Tuesday night against the Sparks (15-16) at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV. They will then face the Las Vegas Aces (18-14) on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN before closing the trip with a matchup against the Seattle Storm.

Stewart’s potential return could provide a crucial boost as New York pushes for playoff positioning in the final weeks of the regular season. With her combination of scoring, rebounding, and defensive versatility, the Liberty have built much of their game plan around her presence on both ends of the court.

For now, Stewart remains focused on her recovery, using the extra time to heal while maintaining her conditioning. Her target of returning by her birthday offers the Liberty and their fans a potential timeline for when one of the league’s most dominant players could be back in uniform.

The Liberty will look to steady their play during Stewart’s absence, but her eventual return is expected to significantly bolster the team’s chances as they aim to defend their title.