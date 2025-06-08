Jun 8, 2025 at 9:47 AM ET

The Seattle Storm got their fifth win of the 2025 WNBA season on Saturday. Seattle defeated Phoenix 89-77 on the road thanks in part to 22 second-half points from Skylar Diggins. But Diggins was far from the only Storm player to have an impressive outing against the Mercury. In fact, multiple players made history during Seattle's big win on Saturday night.

First, Storm star Nneka Ogwumike made WNBA history, moving up to eighth on the all-time steals list. Ogwumike passed Angel McCoughtry by snagging her 628th steal early in the first quarter.

Ogwumike could make even more progress on that list this season. If she gets just nine more steals, she will pass both Sancho Lyttle (634) and Jia Perkins (635) to become sixth on the list.

Ogwumike finished the game with 13 points, six assists, six rebounds, and her one important steal in 29 minutes on the court.

Storm forward Ezi Magbegor also made history during Saturday's win against the Mercury.

Magbegor played excellent defense against Phoenix. She logged eight rebounds and three blocks against the Mercury, which helped make Storm history.

Magbegor had her 273rd block against the Mercury, moving her into second place in franchise history for career blocks. She passed Liberty superstar Brenna Stewart, who had 271 blocks with the Storm.

Article Continues Below

Magbegor is in her sixth season as a member of the Storm, so it is impressive to see her climb into the franchise's record books. However, she is extremely unlikely to claim the top spot.

Storm legend Lauren Jackson had 586 blocks during her sensational career in Seattle. As a result, Magbegor would have to more than double her current blocks to match Jackson's incredible record.

The Storm kept Magbegor this offseason by giving her a one-year extension worth $186,000.

Seattle is now 5-4 on the season and in solid position in the Western Conference.

Next up for the Storm is a big test against the undefeated Lynx on Wednesday night in Seattle.