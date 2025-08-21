Aug 21, 2025 at 10:12 AM ET

On Wednesday, Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Tucker took another night off due to a hairline hand fracture. Nevertheless, the Cubs earned their third straight win over the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

Afterward, manager Craig Counsell stated outright that Tucker's hand has fully healed, per Marquee Sports Network.

"We did some more imaging, and it showed a small fracture that was healing." Craig Counsell comments on Kyle Tucker's injury. pic.twitter.com/ZfllxS0yFf — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 21, 2025

For the last month, Tucker has been struggling at the plate. He's only had one home run and batted .160 with no extra base hits.

As a result, Counsell made the decision to bench Tucker for the last few games as a means to reinstall confidence.

A far cry from where Tucker was at the beginning of the season. During the first 78 games, Tucker batted .300 with 17 home runs, 50 RBIs, 60 runs, and 19 stolen bases.

With their third straight win over Milwaukee, the Cubs now sit at 73-54 and are six games behind in the National League Central. Additionally, they hold a 3.5 game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card standings.

Meanwhile, Tucker is facing the prospect of a contract extension at the end of the year.

What will it take for Kyle Tucker to get back to form for the Cubs?

Since acquiring Tucker from the Houston Astros, the Cubs have put their hopes into him.

The hope is still there for him to come back at just the right time. Especially with the playoffs on the horizon and the Cubs looking to secure a spot.

The rest and recuperation aspect is a critical priority. Also, the hand fracture likely stems for Tucker's mechanics at the plate. So potentially altering his mechanics with the help of hitting coaches is part of his recovery.

Additionally, there is the ability to refocus on just getting hits without letting the slump get the best of Tucker.

Altogether, the Cubs still have a shot as does Tucker. At this point, the notion that patience is a virtue really does apply.