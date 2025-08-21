Brock Purdy’s journey from the final pick of the draft to the face of the San Francisco 49ers franchise has been full of turning points. His latest growth as a quarterback, however, is not about contracts or accolades but about moments on the practice field that reveal how far he has come as a leader.

Purdy enters the 2025 season carrying the weight of a new five-year, $265 million contract while tasked with guiding a roster that lost several key veterans after a 6-11 finish. Yet 49ers teammates and coaches point to subtle but significant examples that show he is ready for the responsibility.

Brock Purdy is stepping up as a leader for the 49ers

One of those came early in camp when rookie wideout Ricky Pearsall missed on a routine passing drill. Instead of moving on, Pearsall circled back to Purdy, and the two worked through the details before reconnecting multiple times later in practice. It was a small exchange that underscored Purdy’s demand for precision and his growing ability to elevate those around him.

Another came during organized team activities when Jauan Jennings slowed his route over the middle. Purdy immediately told him to keep running, ensuring the mistake would not be repeated. Tight end George Kittle said that kind of direct feedback is new for Purdy and shows how his voice in the huddle continues to strengthen.

“Him expressing his frustrations and not just, ‘we will get it next time,'” said tight end George Kittle. “Him saying that and then talking to Jauan about it so the next time we go through that rep, now we're all on the same page. That type of vocal [leadership] is awesome.”

The 49ers know their quarterback still has strides to make on the field. He has worked on his mobility, quicker releases, and improved his timing after production dipped last season. But the way Purdy now commands practice huddles may be just as important as his mechanics.

As San Francisco prepares to open the season in Seattle, the team believes those moments with Pearsall and Jennings signal that Purdy is no longer simply a steady hand. He is now the unquestioned leader they need to return to contention.